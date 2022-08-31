Today's Games

EDENTON — As the John A. Holmes Aces had their first game in Edenton this season facing Rocky Mount, all the positivity seemed to be on the home side late in the fourth quarter. Until it wasn’t. Mere moments after taking a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the game, John A. Holmes allowed a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from the Gryphons’ Elijah Battle with 4:16...

EDENTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO