Today's Games

Related
High School Football | Late kickoff return for TD from Rocky Mount burns John A. Holmes
EDENTON — As the John A. Holmes Aces had their first game in Edenton this season facing Rocky Mount, all the positivity seemed to be on the home side late in the fourth quarter. Until it wasn’t. Mere moments after taking a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the game, John A. Holmes allowed a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from the Gryphons’ Elijah Battle with 4:16...
The Daily Advance
Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare countieshttps://www.dailyadvance.com
Comments / 0