Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side. Jane was born January 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18, 1960, Jane married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960, they began their family by welcoming their only child — a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years, she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.

ELEVA, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO