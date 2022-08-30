Read full article on original website
Cathryn R. “Kate” Nelson
Cathryn Rae “Kate” Nelson, 95, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville, with family by her side. Kate was born February 15, 1927, to Chester and Rhoda (Thompson) Nelson on the family’s farm in rural Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1944. On November 25, 1947, Kate married Frederick W. Nelson. They enjoyed almost 60 years of marriage and had four children. The couple resided in Viroqua for several years, then La Crosse, and in 1958, moved to Galesville.
David “Dave” J. Olson
David John Olson, 68, of Pigeon Falls, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 16, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident near Tomah. David was born December 18, 1953, in Eau Claire, to Basil and Beatrice (Goplin) Olson. He was the second of three children. Growing up on the family farm, Dave went to grade school in Pigeon Falls and attended Arcadia High School, graduating in 1972. Upon completion of high school, he attended Western Technical College in La Crosse for Auto Mechanics before entering the U.S. Navy where he served for eight years. After serving his country, David entered the trucking industry where he would work as an over-the-road trucker until his retirement. In 1988, David married Patti Ingli of Plum City, then later divorced. In September of 2014, Dave married Faye Andre of Arcadia, a former high school classmate. Dave and Faye were often said to be two peas in a pod.
Jane E. Semingson
Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side. Jane was born January 12, 1940, in Chippewa Falls, to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18, 1960, Jane married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960, they began their family by welcoming their only child — a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years, she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Barbara “Barb” D. Brady
Barbara Diane Brady, 63, passed away into eternal peace, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Legacy Pines Assisted Living in New Richmond, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Barb was born July 10, 1959, in La Crosse, to William and Mary (Stremcha) Brady. She was the 14th of 15 children born to this union.
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel
VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by a Truck in Jackson County
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck while on his moped in Jackson County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the accident occurred around 7:30pm on Wednesday on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. The moped and truck were both traveling east on C when the moped, driven by a 39-year-old man, turned into his driveway.
Person in custody following reported explosion, fire at Juneau County bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — One person was taken into custody following a reported explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar early Thursday morning. In a news release, the Lyndon Station Police Department said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Once firefighters got the...
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
