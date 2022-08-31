America’s politicians want answers from both cryptocurrency exchanges and federal regulators regarding how they intend to protect consumers from fraud and other scams. On August 30, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), chair of the House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent virtually identical letters to five digital currency exchanges—Binance.US, Coinbase, FTX, Kraken and Kucoin—and other letters to four federal agencies—the Treasury Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission—regarding the steps they’re taking “to combat cryptocurrency-related fraud.”

