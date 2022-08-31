Read full article on original website
CoinGeek Backstage: IBM Consulting’s Patryk Walaszczyk on the importance of scalability in blockchain
Blockchain is evolving beyond the niche use cases, and global enterprises are dipping their toes and testing the technology. IBM is at the heart of enterprise blockchain integrations, and as IBM Consulting’s blockchain solutions expert Patryk Walaszczyk told CoinGeek Backstage, BSV’s scalability and low costs make it the best fit for enterprise clients.
Value – creation, definition & transaction
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. From an abstract point of view, the three most fundamental elements of the human economic and financial system are:. (1) creation of value. (2) definition of value.
Will Binance delist AVAX?
Last month, I pointed out how Binance’s Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, is an unabashed hypocrite who uses the law to sue people who slander him after publicly chastising Dr. Craig Wright for doing the same. Thanks to recent events in the digital currency industry, we all get a...
Indonesia’s biggest tech startup GoTo acquires local digital asset exchange for $8.4M
PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (IDX: GOTO), Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, has entered into the digital asset business by purchasing local exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin for approximately $8.4 million. A report published by Reuters noted that GoTo disclosed the acquisition in a filing to Indonesia’s stock exchange regulator,...
Singapore to adopt stricter regulations for retail ‘crypto’ investors: MAS chief
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Singapore’s de facto central bank and financial market regulator, has continued its campaign to introduce stricter digital asset regulations while encouraging blockchain-related innovation. In opening remarks given at a local fintech festival tagged Green Shoots Seminar, MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon stated that...
DeFi platform Babylon Finance to shut down as investors flee
DeFi asset management platform Babylon Finance announced it will shut down this week, apparently due to April 2022’s Rari/FEI hack attack and general bearing sentiment in the digital asset market. The community-driven investment group promised to return all remaining assets to users and open-source Babylon’s code base should anyone wish to fork or rebuild the project in the future.
Bitcoin payments ‘a natural fit’ in IPv6, ETSI report finds
As IPv6 becomes more widely used worldwide, Bitcoin is gaining attention from the influential groups that develop, set, and promote IT technical standards. In the latest example, ETSI’s IPv6 Enhanced Innovation (IPE) has produced a report titled “IPv6-based Blockchain.” It details how new security enhancements built into new internet protocol (IP) standards are just suitable for blockchain-based payments and other applications. It specifically refers to Bitcoin’s original design as its primary example.
US pols demand answers from ‘crypto’ exchanges
America’s politicians want answers from both cryptocurrency exchanges and federal regulators regarding how they intend to protect consumers from fraud and other scams. On August 30, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), chair of the House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent virtually identical letters to five digital currency exchanges—Binance.US, Coinbase, FTX, Kraken and Kucoin—and other letters to four federal agencies—the Treasury Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Federal Trade Commission—regarding the steps they’re taking “to combat cryptocurrency-related fraud.”
Qatar central bank issues landmark digital payment licenses to 2 telco providers
Qatar is ushering in a new era of digital payments despite maintaining a ban on digital assets, with its central bank kicking off a digital payment service providers licensing regime by issuing the first pair of permits. Reuters reported that the beneficiary firms are telecom giants Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo....
Brazil’s central bank endorses Itaú’s DeFi liquidity pool proposal
A proposal by the largest private bank in Brazil, Itaú Unibanco, to build a decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pool has been selected to join the Banco Central do Brasil’s (BCB) Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT) Challenge initiative. The proposed platform will deploy blockchain technology and smart...
Iran legalizes digital assets payments for imports
Two weeks ago, Iran saw the first digital asset payment for imports, and now, the Iranian government has officially legalized payments for imports through digital assets. As CoinGeek reported, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Peyman-Pak pledged to push for digital asset payments, stating that “by the end of September, the use of cryptocurrencies and smart contracts will be widespread in foreign trade with target countries.”
Digital assets are safe alternative for use in international trade: Russian PM
Russia is considering allowing international trade transactions to be settled with digital assets. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has declared that exploring digital asset payments is one avenue that is imperative to increasing the resilience of the Russian economy. Mishustin made the remarks while speaking at a strategic session on the...
South Korea: ICO ban likely to be lifted as Bank of Korea eyes EU’s MiCA
The Bank of Korea (BOK) has voiced plans to lift the ban on issuing new digital assets via initial coins offerings (ICOs). The BOK intends to make comprehensive ICO regulations part of the country’s upcoming DABA regulations once the ban is lifted. The central bank stated this intention in...
