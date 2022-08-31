Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
West Valley View
Business Briefcase
As the West Valley continues to grow and attract new residents, so does it appeal to entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach. Among the businesses that are looking to grow their presence in the region is another location for a popular soda shop, but more on that later. In the...
West Valley View
Ballet Arizona celebrates 10-year partnership with Estrella Goodyear
Ballet Arizona’s annual tradition of Ballet Under the Stars, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, continues this Sept. 8-11 at four Valley locations, including the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater. This year, Ballet Arizona is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Estrella Goodyear for the annual event.
After losing a long battle with bone cancer in July, a Liberty High grad's legacy and impact will never be forgotten
PEORIA, Ariz. — When Liberty High School in Peoria hosts its neighborhood rival for the football season opener, everyone in attendance will be rooting for one cause: the legacy of Zach Hunzinger. At Friday's season opener between Liberty and rival Sunrise Mountain High School, Hunzginer was honored for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
santansun.com
Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’
There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
When going through his dad's belongings, a Valley man found a Japanese flag from his WWII service and set out to send it home
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Since ancient times, military victories have been celebrated with a display of captured weapons, flags and sometimes even body parts. World War II was no different, especially the Battle of the Pacific. When Japanese soldiers and pilots would head into battle, they were often given a...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More
The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley family's car A/C repaired for free
CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!. "It's way better. I don't have to put down the...
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
journalaz.com
Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale
The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix toddler fighting for his life after being pulled out of a pool, FD says
PHOENIX - A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 3. The incident happened near 16th Street and Bell Road. The three-year-old boy was found in the pool by family members who then attempted life-saving measures. It's not known...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
gilbertsunnews.com
Without insurance, Gilbert family braves illness alone
For the past 12 years, Andrew and Kellie Burkhart have paid all medical expenses for their son, Andrew, Jr., as he battles cerebral palsy. The couple estimate monthly expenses run more than $1,000, and out-of-state treatments – suspended for now due to budgetary constraints – easily hit $20,000 annually.
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary
PHOENIX - A man died while being taken into custody by officers with the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 3 after he was accused of attempting to burglarize a home. At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted home burglary near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Comments / 0