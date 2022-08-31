ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

West Valley View

Business Briefcase

As the West Valley continues to grow and attract new residents, so does it appeal to entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach. Among the businesses that are looking to grow their presence in the region is another location for a popular soda shop, but more on that later. In the...
AVONDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Ballet Arizona celebrates 10-year partnership with Estrella Goodyear

Ballet Arizona’s annual tradition of Ballet Under the Stars, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, continues this Sept. 8-11 at four Valley locations, including the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater. This year, Ballet Arizona is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Estrella Goodyear for the annual event.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler dog groomer slammed ‘in a good way’

There were times when she was attending college that Chandler resident Jennifer Ness was swamped. She said she’d look at students who came from well-off families and felt a little envious. “I just remember I resented it a lot for a while because I was like, ‘Gosh, I’m working...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More

The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
arcadianews.com

What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022

Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
PHOENIX, AZ
journalaz.com

Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale

The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Without insurance, Gilbert family braves illness alone

For the past 12 years, Andrew and Kellie Burkhart have paid all medical expenses for their son, Andrew, Jr., as he battles cerebral palsy. The couple estimate monthly expenses run more than $1,000, and out-of-state treatments – suspended for now due to budgetary constraints – easily hit $20,000 annually.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ

