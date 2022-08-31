STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 524.3-502 Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 Court File No. 03-PR-22-1669 In Re: Estate of RICHARD E. STELTER, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice by publication is hereby given that on October 12 , 2022, at 1:15. p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent dated August 28, 2007, and for the appointment of FAYE J. WEIR whose address is 597 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, ME 04093, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court and close the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 8/25/2022 Referee Susan Solheim District Court (COURT SEAL) Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy Court Administrator Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Ave I Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Telephone (218) 847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97811.

