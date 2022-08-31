Read full article on original website
Football: Lakers throttle Otters in season opener, Carrier brothers combine for six first-half touchdowns
DETROIT LAKES – If there were any doubts as to why the Carrier brothers are headed to the University of Minnesota to play football after high school, they were put to bed on Friday night. Ethan and Mason Carrier combined for six touchdowns in the first half in the...
Volleyball: Detroit Lakes sweeps Little Falls on the road
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes volleyball team picked up its second sweep of the season on Thursday against Little Falls. The Lakers (2-0) beat the Flyers (0-1) 3-0. After winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, Detroit Lakes needed two extra points to win the third 27-25.
Soccer roundup: Meyers' hat trick lifts Lakers over Hillcrest; Girls struggle against Bemidji
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys soccer team picked up its second road win of the season on Thursday afternoon. The Lakers (2-1) beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (1-1) 4-3 behind Noah Meyer’s second hat trick of the season. He leads the Lakers with seven goals in three games.
Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes wins first match of the season at Crosby-Ironton triangular
CROSBY – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team got its first win of the season on Thursday at the Crosby-Ironton triangular. The Lakers beat Park Rapids 5-2 to split the road invite. “It was great to get over the hump and win one,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh...
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes falls to Park Rapids in dual season opener
PARK RAPIDS – In the 2021 finale, Detroit Lakes finished 1-2 in the final event to rally for a 97-89 victory and prevent the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team from finishing the season with an undefeated record in dual meets. In the first dual meet of 2022,...
LIVE AT 7 p.m.: Sheyenne vs Davies & Fergus Falls vs Detroit Lakes on WDAY Sports+ Game of the Week
WDAY Sports+ will be airing two livestreams on Friday, September 2 for the 2022 High School football season. Catch all the action here . The Game of the Week matchup is between the Sheyenne Mustangs and the Davies Eagles. You can catch that game on WDAY Sports+ and WDAY XTRA, with pregame coverage in the WDAY 6 p.m. newscast and kickoff at 7 p.m.
North Dakota State throttles Drake in opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their ninth national championship in 11 years, the Bison opened 2022 in a big way with a 56-14 win in front of the home crowd. Drake scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by 49 unanswered points by NDSU. Eight Bison scored in the win.
Postgame Reaction: Nebraska Beats North Dakota 38-17 To Win A Game!
There was a chance Nebraska might lose their first-ever game to a FCS school, but they pulled it out at the end. They wore down an over-matched opponent, didn’t make mistakes, and broke a 7-game losing streak. They found Anthony Grant, a running back they could lean on to...
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 3-14
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Here's how to watch today's Bison football game
To subscribe to WDAY Sports+, click on this link and watch the Bison and other high school and college games. WDAY Sports+ is available for $9.99 per month or $100 per year and also includes access to weekly high school games in North Dakota and western Minnesota and games involving Minnesota State University Moorhead. Subscribers outside of the WDAY-TV broadcast footprint will not be able to access Bison games live but can watch them on the site after they conclude.
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Argil Lueders
July 9, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Argil Lueders, 90, Ottertail, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Perham Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Minn. Stat. § 524.3-502 Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801 Court File No. 03-PR-22-1669 In Re: Estate of RICHARD E. STELTER, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice by publication is hereby given that on October 12 , 2022, at 1:15. p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named decedent dated August 28, 2007, and for the appointment of FAYE J. WEIR whose address is 597 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, ME 04093, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court and close the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 8/25/2022 Referee Susan Solheim District Court (COURT SEAL) Renelle Fenno, Court Administrator /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Deputy Court Administrator Elliot J. Stoll, #0402588 PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Petitioner 903 Washington Ave I Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Telephone (218) 847-4858 Email e.stoll@pemlaw.com The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97811.
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
8 fun things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this fall
There are several fun things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this fall, including the Red River Market (above). It's a local favorite destination that runs on Saturdays until Oct. 29. There are many fun, fall events to enjoy in the Fargo-Moorhead area this season. In fact, the community often is listed among the best college towns and best places to live in the country. F-M recently was named one of the best cities for new graduates in 2022 by Insurify.com.
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/02/2022 For Payment 08/05/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 16,015.84 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 3,236.88 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,606.98 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4,328.01 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL ASSOCIATION 4,000.00 Boit Excavating 9,500.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 20,392.75 CENTRAL SPECIALTIES INC 10,000.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,842.50 DANS SERVICE CENTER 2,318.19 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 12,503.40 DETROIT PAINT & GLASS 4,097.00 SANFORD HEALTH 2,067.75 ESSENTIA HEALTH 3,006.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,130.00 F-M FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE INC 8,319.42 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 11,777.26 FARGO CITY 13,127.48 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,413.95 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 344,899.94 Swanston Equipment Co 12,342.50 G & R CONTROLS, INC. 4,782.25 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 2,535.80 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 28,142.41 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,403.16 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 12,267.00 Towmaster 131,639.00 HOUGH INC. 2,067.29 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 2,729.43 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,836.00 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS,L.L.C. 17,250.09 L & M ROAD SERVICES 15,107.25 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,109.98 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST 2,730.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,015.64 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 10,429.76 WSB & ASSOC INC 10,481.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 10,268.94 80 Payments less than $2,000 28,158.10 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 Final Total: 805,082.91 (Sept. 3, 2022) 98303.
Teen injured when two off-road vehicles collide on Hwy 113
DETROIT LAKES — A 13-year-old boy was injured when the ATV he was driving collided with another ATV on Highway 113 in Mahnomen County on Friday. Sawyer Wayne Erickson, 13, of Climax, Minn., was taken to St. Mary's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet.
“He’s his own cheerleader. He’s energetic, happy, always has a smile;” Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy day in north Fargo as 4-year-old Braxton Beyer hopped, bowled and even gave some tattoos. “He is, gosh, he’s his own cheerleader. He is energetic, happy, always a smile,” said his mother Xolchil Beyer. He’s completing his exercises...
