Cool, comfortable tonight; Warmer this weekend, Labor Day storms possible

DAYTON — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Cool and comfortable tonight

Warming into the weekend

Few storms by Labor Day

TONIGHT: Another cool and comfortable night under clear skies. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by daybreak, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs said.

THURSDAY: Warm and sunny with highs in the middle 80s. A few more clouds arrive tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, but dry with highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Warming to the upper 80s and a little more humid. Another mainly dry day with sunshine and some scattered clouds. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm and a little muggy. Highs in the upper 80s. Passing shower or storm toward evening.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. A passing shower or storm possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day with some clouds and the chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

