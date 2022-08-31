ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast

Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast

One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Buzz around Manzanita with eco-friendly scooter

Lifelong best friends Taylor Avritt and Danny Burgan are bringing a new form of transportation to town. “Sunsetscootersmz,” an eco-friendly scooter rental company, allows customers to scoot around Manzanita and take in the sights. “We believe that this is something that serves the community, both the people that live...
MANZANITA, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

New life for Kilchis House: a community asset of Supportive Housing

Last week, the CARE Board of Directors entered into an agreement with Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s (TFCC) Board of Directors for the sale of the former Kilchis House property in Tillamook, OR. TFCC plans to provide affordable, permanent supportive housing for individuals who struggle with significant behavioral health challenges....
TILLAMOOK, OR

