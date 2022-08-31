Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO