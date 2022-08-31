Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
$10K in grant funding available to local Humboldt artists
BAYSIDE, Calif. — Artists and craftspeople across Humboldt County can begin to submit grant applications from now until Nov. 1 for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award which includes $10,000 in funding. Named after the visual artist from Eureka, the grants have been given out every fall since 1998,...
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka marks Volunteer Month with community events
September is Volunteer Month in Eureka and the city's Community Services Department is marking the occasion with a series of volunteer events around the area. This is the first year the City of Eureka has held a volunteer month. Eureka Community Services Coordinator Jim Thomas told North Coast News, that last year's Neighborhood Beautification Program inspired this. It's also a follow-up to Mayor Susan Seaman's Good Neighbor Week so the city said this is a combination of both.
krcrtv.com
Clean air centers now open in Humboldt & Trinity Counties
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Clean air centers are open at locations in eastern Humboldt and western Trinity counties for residents seeking relief from the smoky conditions caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Willow Creek Open Door: 38883 CA-299, Willow Creek. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: 39,721 acres, 64% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers National Forest is reporting an "important milestone" in firefighters' efforts to tame one of the fires burning within the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. After more than a week of defensive firing operations, officials said the last sections of control lines in the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:43 p.m.] Fire Starting on Hwy 299 East of Blue Lake
Multiple agencies–both with engines and aircraft–are responding to a fire on the side of Hwy 299 near mile marker 8.9 east of Blue Lake. The fire is being called the Blue Fire. First reports indicate that a truck pulling a trailer lost a tire and hit another vehicle....
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire crews knock down structure fire on B Street in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire that broke out this evening at 5 p.m. on B Street in Eureka. Police, fire and emergency services were on scene to extinguish the flames and assist people fleeing the home. There was significant...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead in Pigeon Point House Fire Yesterday Evening
On September 3rd at 1414 hrs, Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported Structure Fire at the 5100 block of Woodland Way. Humboldt Bay Fire responded with 3 Engines, 1 Truck and 1 Battalion Chief. The first arriving unit reported a single story residential structure fully involved with fire...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Who Will Get the Former Jacobs Campus? Bidders for Blighted Site in Highland Park Are the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol, With a Decision Coming Soon
Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Rebukes and Apologies for Bongio’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments, Planning Commission Defers Decision on Mega-Home Permits
Hoping to avoid getting overruled by the California Coastal Commission and further damaging relations with local tribes, the Humboldt County Planning Commission postponed a permitting decision last night on a controversial home construction project near the Fay Slough wildlife area north of Eureka. The hearing was a continuation from the...
krcrtv.com
216 new COVID cases in Humboldt, 1 death, 3 hospitalizations
EUREKA, Calif. — One new COVID-19-related death was reported on Aug. 31 according to Humboldt County Public Health. The resident who died was in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported which include a resident in their 60s, another in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
North Coast Journal
Sandwiches Past and Present at Grotto
You’ve likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo’s in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn’t remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
kymkemp.com
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 30
A couple of earthquakes were recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Aug. 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest, a 4.5-magnitude, was on the outer fault line west of Ferndale, CA, and the other, a 2.9-magnitude, was right at the southern junction. Both were near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
YouTube Creator Rides Humboldt County Rail on Homemade Rail Cart in Real Life Minecraft
Minecraft fans have another outlet for their video game passion. A YouTube channel follows the creator, TechWizard, as they attempt to clear achievements from the Minecraft video game in real life. The video, Real Life Minecraft – “On a Rail” Achievement shows the creator clearing the Minecraft “On a Rail”...
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders/Warnings for Areas (See Specifics Below) in Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office due to recent increased wildfire activity an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas: ZONE HWK480. Zone HWK480 – This zone includes all areas north of the Denny Road from the intersection...
Napa, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fortuna High School football team will have a game with Justin-Siena High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
