NYS Fair 2022 Labor Day weekend forecast: Sweltering heat, some rain possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The final weekend of the 2022 New York State Fair will feature a little bit of everything: uncomfortable heat, lots of sun and maybe some rain showers. Saturday will be hot and humid, with the temperature peaking at about 87 degrees. High humidity will make it feel more like 90. The day will be mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
NYS Fair 2022 day 10 forecast: Summer warmth returns
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After the 2022 New York State Fair’s coolest day on Thursday, when the temperature struggled to reach 70 and winds gusted to 20 mph, late summer warmth returns on Friday. The high temperature will climb back into the low 80s Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service...
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Day 11 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — Everyday at the New York State Fair is like Christmas when we were kids. You knew you were going to get presents back then; you just didn’t know what would appear under the tree. Now, you can show up to the fairgrounds knowing you’re going to eat a meal or two or three, but you don’t know what it’ll be. It’s always a surprise.
NYS Fair: Photos in puddles, and how to create your own (photos)
A brief rain storm brought new life to the New York State Fairgrounds last week. Looking down into the world of puddles can confuse the mind, the sky is now on the ground. It can also create beautiful symmetry when the angle that the light is hitting the puddle is experimented with.
Where to go when you gotta go: 10 of the best restrooms at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Yes, you read that headline correctly. This is a story about bathrooms at the New York State Fair. Consider this the natural follow-up to all those articles about fair food. Look, we all end up needing a toilet at the fair, so we’re here to give you the inside poop on where to take care of business.
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
Become an ‘axe-pert’ at one of these 12 Upstate NY axe-throwing venues
Record heat waves or abrupt thunderstorms could have put a pin in anyone’s outdoor plans this summer, not only in Upstate New York but across the country. Yet indoor recreation isn’t limited to your local gyms, arcades, bowling alleys, or even a nightclub. Have you ever wanted to throw an axe at a wooden target for a change? There are more opportunities out there than you might think.
New York State Fair interim director tests positive for Covid
Geddes, N.Y. — The state’s fair’s interim director announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said he started feeling congested Saturday morning and took a Covid test, which came back positive. “Because I am fully vaccinated and boosted, my symptoms are...
NYS Fair: light painting on the midway, and how you can try it yourself (photos)
The New York State Fair comes alive at night with flashing lights and sound hitting from every direction. Rides with repetitive movements allow for long camera exposures to drag out the lights and create patterns. When a cameras shutter is left open it keeps collecting light blending into continuous lines....
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022
The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NYS Fair concert guide: A little rock, a little country (Thursday, Sept. 1)
Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! We’ll be publishing a list of performers and showtimes every day of the 2022 NYS Fair on syracuse.com. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
Taxpayers spent $63 million for the NY State Fair Expo Center. Are we getting our money’s worth?
While dozens of other kids scampered around the play area behind him, 9-year-old Colin Johnston took a look at the big airplane with no windows sitting in the middle of the New York State Fair’s sprawling Expo Center. “How does the pilot see?” the boy asked the uniformed officer...
The 20 biggest NYS Fair concert crowds of all time: Nelly makes the list twice
Nelly is the new king of New York State Fair concerts. The “Hot in Herre” rapper broke the record for largest crowd in NYS Fair concert history with an estimated 43,000 fans at Chevy Park on Wednesday night, according to fair officials. That’s even bigger than Nelly’s concert last year, which drew 33,713 people to the same stage, and about 8,000 more than Beatles legend Paul McCartney had at Syracuse’s JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome) in June.
1-year-old boy dies after being hit by car backing into garage
Fayette, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old boy died Friday after being hit by a car that was backing into a garage in Seneca County, troopers said. Around 7:45 p.m., troopers were called to a home in Fayette for reports of an infant that had been hit by a car, according to a news release from State Police.
Labeling regulations, license restrictions and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in...
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
