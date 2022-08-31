ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTF6k_0hc6Www700
World News

Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early on Wednesday, a stoppage that it announced in advance and has said will last three days.

The Russian state-owned energy company announced the closure of Nord Stream 1 in mid-August, citing maintenance at a compressor station — an explanation that German officials have cast doubt on.

Gazprom says that work is necessary on the only remaining functioning turbine at the Portovaya station, at the Russian end of the pipeline.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June. It cited technical problems that German authorities have dismissed as cover for a political power play. In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbWR2_0hc6Www700
A painting showing the Nord Stream pipelines is displayed on a container near the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin (AP)

Russia, which before the reductions started, accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies, has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity.

Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine, to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

In July, the government moved to tighten storage requirements. It introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by September 1 — a target that already has been surpassed — and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%.

As of Wednesday, Germany’s storage facilities were over 83% full.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government had done well to act early, when “not everyone was sure we might have a problem”.

While Germany looks to store gas and diversify its supplies, it is also among countries pushing for an urgent redesign of the European electricity market to decrease the influence of soaring gas prices on the cost of energy.

“The pressure is so great that I am really very confident that it will be done quickly,” he said on Wednesday, without specifying whether changes would be in place this winter.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledged reform on Monday.

The European Union’s energy commissioner, Kardi Simson, said on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc already had reached its goal of filling gas storage to 80% of capacity ahead of the winter months. The target date was November 1.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Friday that it cannot resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now, because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work, just hours before it was due to restart deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Port shelled as Russia targets Ukrainian cities

Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the city’s mayor said. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. On Saturday, a child was killed and five people were injured in rocket...
POLITICS
newschain

Putin ally warns West of ‘doomsday’ if Russia is pushed towards collapse

A top Russian official has accused the US and its allies of trying to provoke the country’s break-up and warned that such attempts could lead to doomsday. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, warned the West that an attempt to push Russia towards collapse would amount to a “chess game with death”.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
newschain

Thousands flee as wildfire rages through northern California

Thousands of people remain under evacuation orders after a wind-whipped wildfire raged through rural northern California. A number of people were injured when the fire that began on Friday afternoon on or near a wood products plant quickly blew into a neighbourhood on the northern edge of Weed, but then carried the flames away from the small city.
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Russian#Portovaya#European
newschain

Teenager stabbed to death after disturbance involving crowd of people

A teenager has been stabbed to death and another is fighting for his life after an incident involving a crowd in east London. Scotland Yard said police were called after midnight to reports of a disturbance involving a large number of people in Lichfield Road. Officers became aware of two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Plane lands safely following crash threat in Mississippi

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into the ground has landed safely, US officials said. State governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no-one was injured”. He thanked law enforcement...
TUPELO, MS
newschain

Toto Wolff queries Yuki Tsunoda retirement which assisted Max Verstappen victory

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has raised questions about Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix, which assisted Max Verstappen’s victory. Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull’s junior team AlphaTauri, broke down on lap 48 of 72 and the ensuing Virtual Safety Car period handed Verstappen an effective free pit stop with Lewis Hamilton breathing down his neck.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
newschain

Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building

Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention at the weekend to a furry victim – a grey and white kitten. The rescuers battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a...
ANIMALS
newschain

California wildfire destroys around 100 homes

Around 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands of people under evacuation orders. Fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began on Friday afternoon near the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Lewis Hamilton fumes over costly strategy fail by Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

A furious Lewis Hamilton accused his Mercedes team of “f****** screwing” him after a bungled strategy derailed his shot at winning Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton was in contention to take his first win of the season – running second to Max Verstappen when Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas broke down, and the safety car was sent out with 15 laps remaining.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone

Ella Toone has no doubt England have “a target on our back” following the summer’s European Championship success. The Lionesses beat eight-time winners Germany at Wembley in the Euros final on July 31 to taste major tournament glory for the first time. Their first outing since then...
SPORTS
newschain

Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

Everton remain without a Premier League win this season but Frank Lampard believes Saturday’s performance in the goalless draw with rivals Liverpool points the way to success. Although the visitors finished well on top Everton were the better side for much of the first half, striking the post through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The evidence missed in the Becky Godden murder case

Swindon taxi driver Christopher Halliwell could have been prosecuted for the murder of sex worker Becky Godden five years sooner if a proper case had been built against him, the police watchdog has found. A case against Halliwell for Ms Godden’s murder in 2011 collapsed when a judge ruled his...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy