NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
Woman Driving Over Williamsburg Bridge Shot Sitting Next to 4-Year-Old: Cops
A woman was recovering Sunday morning after she was shot inside of a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge overnight, authorities said. The woman was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle around 11 p.m. when a bullet was fired into the car and grazed the victim's neck, NYPD officials said.
fox5ny.com
Police arrest man in Manhattan fatal shooting
NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
NBC New York
Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police
A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist
A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights.
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
4 people shot in Brooklyn; gunman in car that fled the scene
Gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Russell Street in Greenpoint.
NBC New York
Pedestrian Clinging to Life, Another Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Hit-Run Crashes
A pair of early morning hit-and-run crashes left one person dead and a second in grave condition Sunday, and neither driver responsible stuck around, police said. Responding officers to a reported hit-and-run in Harlem around 2:50 a.m. found a man brutally injured near Riverside Drive and West 147th Street, NYPD officials said.
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
NBC New York
Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults
A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
VIDEO: Man shoves woman, 18, drags her by neck before robbing her in Queens
Police are searching for a man who shoved an 18-year-old woman to the ground, tried to rip her necklace off her neck and stole her wallet in Queens.
fox5ny.com
Video: Robbers steal over $25,000 in Queens gunpoint home invasion
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects involved in a gunpoint home invasion in Queens last month. One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman as she was returning home from shopping in Rosedale. Soon afterward,...
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
NBC New York
4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops
At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Suspect Bites and Punches 16-Year-Old Girl on Subway Platform in LIC
A 16-year-old girl was punched in the face and had her hand bitten while standing on a subway platform in Long Island City Monday during morning rush hour. The teen was on the 39th Ave. N/W platform at around 8:35 a.m. when an individual approached her and attempted to take her cellphone.
Amazon workers robbed at gunpoint in Bronx spree; vehicle sought
The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of a dark-colored Ford Edge with New Jersey plates that they’re searching for in connection with the spree.
