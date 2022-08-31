ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Man hit with piece of wood, bitten in subway robbery

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Police arrest man in Manhattan fatal shooting

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it has arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman near Union Square in Manhattan earlier this week. According to authorities, early Thursday morning, the victim was found shot in the head near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
NBC New York

Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police

A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

Subway Rider Bashed With Wood, Bitten in Arm in Bizarre Brooklyn Heist

A 40-year-old man was beaten with a piece of wood, then bitten, in a Brooklyn subway hub last weekend by a stranger who stole his cellphone and ran away, police said. According to the NYPD, the victim was walking in the mezzanine area of the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue station around 10 a.m. Saturday when the stranger approached him. He hit him in the head and back with a wooden plank, then bit the man on his right arm before snatching his Android phone, worth about $100, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Robbery#Nypd#Police#Violent Crime#Longwood#Crime Stoppers#Crimestoppers
PIX11

Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC New York

Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Robbers steal over $25,000 in Queens gunpoint home invasion

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects involved in a gunpoint home invasion in Queens last month. One of the suspects can be seen on surveillance footage pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman as she was returning home from shopping in Rosedale. Soon afterward,...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops

At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy