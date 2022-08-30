Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
Hogan Lovells Advises Celonis on Credit in $1 Billion Fundraise
Hogan Lovells represented Celonis, a software company based in Munich and New York, on the credit facility included in the company’s recent $1 billion capital raise led by backers including the Qatar Investment Authority. Celonis said in a statement that it plans to use the new funding to invest...
bloomberglaw.com
Principal Beats Guaranteed 401(k) Investment Profits Appeal (1)
Principal Life Insurance Co. defeated an appeal challenging how it profits from the guaranteed investment products it offers to 401(k) plans when the Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that the insurer’s practices comply with federal law. Fixed-income investment products have become a popular 401(k) investment option because they reduce the...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Big Japanese Firm Enters Europe With London Office
In today’s column, sexual misconduct and harassment still happens daily at Big Law firms, a survey finds; Brown Rudnick hired a four-partner digital commerce team; two former top Trump administration lawyers are due to testify to a federal grand jury today. Leading off, big Japanese law firm Anderson Mori...
bloomberglaw.com
Aiming for Global Tax Transparency—and Progress in Latin America
This article aims to analyze the role of transparency and exchange of information in helping governments fight tax evasion and other illicit financial flows, to generate much needed revenues in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond. One of the most important areas that reflects international cooperation between tax administrations is exchange of information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
AbbVie’s Humira Patent Portfolio Not an Antitrust Violation
The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals’ rejection of novel antitrust claims made against AbbVie Inc. for its arthritis treatment Humira is a win for prescription drug manufacturers, who may now seek to obtain multiple patents without the fear of antitrust liability. The court made clear that simply having a...
Comments / 0