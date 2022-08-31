Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Britain will enter recession this year and inflation will hit 14%, business group predicts
More grim news for consumers and investors in Britain. Business group the British Chambers of Commerce has predicted a recession for the British economy this year, along with soaring inflation. The business group also predicted that inflation will reach 14% in the fourth quarter of this year, up from a...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
tipranks.com
Four UK stocks with more than 100% upside potential
Even in tough economic times, some companies have what it takes to grow their stock prices. Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, many analysts have reduced their forecasts on stock prices – but some companies still have huge growth potential even in tough times. Here’s some British companies with more than...
tipranks.com
3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?
If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.
tipranks.com
Two banking stocks recommended by UBS analyst Jason Napier
Banking sector stocks are in the spotlight as interest rates rise. Banking stocks such as HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) have shown stable growth post-pandemic – and one highly rated analysts believe the two banks are well-placed to weather the coming economic storm. Four-star-rated analyst Jason Napier...
tipranks.com
RMO versus QS: Which EV Battery Stock is Better?
EV stocks have been hot for years, but the makers of EV components haven’t gotten quite as much attention. However, QuantumScape’s technological breakthroughs could make it a solid candidate for future success, while it’s harder to see a road to profitability for Romeo Power. The Inflation Reduction...
tipranks.com
Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial is witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. The buyout is expected to help the company in expanding its footprint in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S. Canadian financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) recently announced its plans to buy a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Reckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%
Owner of brands like Dettol and Durex, Reckitt Benckiser’s shares went down on Thursday after the company announced the departure of its chief executive. Reckitt Benckiser (GB:RKT) took the market by surprise with the announcement of its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, stepping down – with the news coming as a shock to investors and analysts as he has only been in the post for three years.
tipranks.com
Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely now.
tipranks.com
Can the Tech Sector Bane be a Boon for Amazon, Microsoft?
The Fed’s interest rate hikes and investors running away from tech stocks in response may be presenting us with a great opportunity to go against the current. Amazon and Microsoft are two stocks worth considering. This year has been difficult for most industries, but the technology sector has been...
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Recently Listed GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock?
GoodRx has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing in 2020. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand its user base and grow inorganically. Consumer-focused digital healthcare platform GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) is gradually losing the charm that it created...
tipranks.com
What does Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tell about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock?
Shopify stock has lost substantial value in the recent past. Despite the dip, SHOP stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) offers a platform for internet commerce. A slowdown in e-commerce growth, tough year-over-year comparisons, and the broad tech sell-off amid fears of a recession led to a significant decline in Shopify stock. Though Shopify stock has declined quite a lot (down 77% year-to-date), TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds remain negative about its prospects.
tipranks.com
Why Is Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) The Hottest Stock This Week
Shares of Uni-Select have nearly doubled over the past year. The company’s hunger for growth and a smooth operational structure deserve investors’ attention. Shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have grown nearly 100% over the past 12 months, and the stock may have more steam left in it. Here’s what makes UNS the hottest stock this week.
tipranks.com
ChargePoint: FY23 Guidance Might Be Too Conservative, Says Needham
ChargePoint (CHPT) might have been affected by the supply chain snags impacting scores of companies recently, but that didn’t stop it delivering a beat on the top-line in its fiscal second quarter 2023 results. The company’s revenue haul increased by 93% year-over-year to reach $108.29 million, above consensus at...
tipranks.com
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock: What Do Performance Metrics Indicate?
PagerDuty continues to deliver strong financials despite a weak macro backdrop. Meanwhile, its key performance metrics remain strong, implying that the momentum in its business could continue. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), like most stocks in the tech space, has witnessed a selloff in 2022. While shares of this digital operations management software...
tipranks.com
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock: Activision Deal at Risk in the UK
Microsoft must respond to the UK antitrust regulator’s concerns about the Activision Blizzard buyout deal in order to avoid more scrutiny. MSFT stock could come under pressure if the deal fails, but TipRanks insights show the stock remains investors’ favorite for now. Microsoft’s (MSFT) plan to acquire videogame...
tipranks.com
British stock market today, Friday September 2 – what you need to know
Another bad day for the FTSE 100 as fears over the global economy mount. London’s FTSE 100 index closed down 1.86% at 7,148.5 with the FTSE 250 down 2.99% at 18,943.7: it was the FTSE 100’s largest one-day decline in more than a month, topping out a four-day streak where the index was down for four consecutive days, driven largely by fears over the global economy.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why RingCentral Stock (NYSE:RNG) May Continue to Fall
Due to increased risk aversion in the stock market, RingCentral’s stock has performed direly this year, dropping more than 75%. However, the company is unlikely to have ended its downtrend. I am bearish on RingCentral stock (NYSE:RNG) as some significant headwinds are weighing on this business and will continue...
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
Comments / 1