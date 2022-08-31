Angels and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (79-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-74, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Angels +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has a 27-37 record at home and a 56-74 record overall. The Angels are 11-22 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 79-51 record overall and a 34-31 record in road games. The Yankees have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .427.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Yankees are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .269 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 20 doubles, six triples and 29 home runs. David Fletcher is 12-for-47 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 51 home runs, 76 walks and 113 RBI while hitting .297 for the Yankees. Andrew Benintendi is 14-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .240 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.