2 hurt in serious crash in Powellhurst neighborhood
A serious crash in the Powellhurst neighborhood reportedly sent two to the hospital Sunday morning.
Driver charged nearly two months after deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro
Police arrested a man who they say crashed his car back in July, killing his passenger. Officers say they arrested Robert Sweeney on Wednesday. He has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. The charges stem from a crash on July 3, when police say Sweeney...
Police: Man found dead in SE Portland home after shooting
A man was shot inside a home Sunday morning and police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Oregon State Police searching for alleged fatal hit-run suspect
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on I-5 Southbound.
Two ejected from car in rollover crash on ramp from SR-500 to I-205 south in Vancouver
Two people are in the hospital after they were thrown from a car in a rollover crash on an onramp to Interstate 205 southbound Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said. The crash was initially reported after 2 p.m. on the SR-500 westbound onramp to I-205 southbound. Washington State Patrol said...
Milk truck crashes off I-5 in Ridgefield, drivers asked to 'mooove' over
Thankfully there was no crying over spilled milk Friday when a dairy tanker truck crashed off Interstate 5 in Ridgefield, Washington. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries in the crash. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. along Interstate 5 southbound south of...
Portland Police investigating shooting on I-205 offramp on Friday morning
Someone shot at another car on the Interstate 205 offramp at Glisan Street early Friday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported at about 4:40 a.m. along I-205 at Glisan Street. Officers said they found the victim parked nearby, saying there were no reports of injuries. There was no...
Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg
A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
Washington County deputies arrest five suspects in undercover 'child predator sting'
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Deputies arrested five people on felony charges Thursday as part of a social media sting campaign where undercover investigators posed as underage boys and girls online. “The people contacted the undercover investigators online and offered to meet a person they believed to be a child for...
Detectives ask for info in deadly shooting at N. Portland street racing event
One person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a street racing event in North Portland on Sunday, and there’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Portland Police said 20-year-old Cameron Taylor was fatally shot during an illegal street...
Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Garbage truck crashes down embankment in North Portland
A garbage truck went over an embankment this morning in the St. Johns neighborhood, Portland Fire & Rescue said. First responders arrived to find the garbage/recycling truck part-way down a steep slope near North Willamette Boulevard and Ida Avenue. The driver told firefighters he jumped out when the truck started...
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
Person struck by train, found dead in Columbia Slough, Portland Fire says
A person was hit and killed by a train in North Portland on Friday morning, emergency officials said. The person was struck just after 6 a.m. Friday just north of Columbia Boulevard, where the train tracks cross over the Columbia Slough. Portland Fire & Rescue said someone spotted a person...
Body found in Willamette River near St. Johns Bridge
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirmed with KOIN 6 a body was pulled from the Willamette River in North Portland Friday morning.
2-alarm brush fire burning cut wheat fields in Washington Co., Forest Grove Fire says
GASTON, Ore. — Firefighters are working to contain a ten-acre brush fire burning in rural Washington County fields on Thursday afternoon, to the north of the town of Gaston. Forest Grove Fire first reported the fire off Southwest Spring Hill Road near the Sandstrom Road turnoff at about 3 p.m., saying it was primarily burning in cut wheat fields east of Highway 47.
Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says
PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
