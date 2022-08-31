ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Bicycle rider seriously hurt in crash on Highway 219 in Newberg

A bicycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Newberg on Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported after 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 219 (1st Street) and Everest Road, which is south of Highway 99W. Tualatin Valley Fire...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KATU.com

Family and friends remember woman killed in speed racing crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at Southeast 133rd Avenue and Stark Street Thursday night to remember 26-year-old Ashlee McGill, the woman killed last Saturday morning. Portland police say two drivers were speeding in the area around 5:30 a.m., when one of the drivers jumped the curb, striking...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Garbage truck crashes down embankment in North Portland

A garbage truck went over an embankment this morning in the St. Johns neighborhood, Portland Fire & Rescue said. First responders arrived to find the garbage/recycling truck part-way down a steep slope near North Willamette Boulevard and Ida Avenue. The driver told firefighters he jumped out when the truck started...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man found dead after shooting in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Portland Friday morning, police said. Someone reported the shooting at about 7:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northeast 65th Avenue in Portland's Roseway Neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man dead. Detectives stayed at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

2-alarm brush fire burning cut wheat fields in Washington Co., Forest Grove Fire says

GASTON, Ore. — Firefighters are working to contain a ten-acre brush fire burning in rural Washington County fields on Thursday afternoon, to the north of the town of Gaston. Forest Grove Fire first reported the fire off Southwest Spring Hill Road near the Sandstrom Road turnoff at about 3 p.m., saying it was primarily burning in cut wheat fields east of Highway 47.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Fires at Mt. Tabor Park possibly arson, Portland fire says

PORTLAND, Ore. — A string of fires in Mt. Tabor Park is under investigation with fire crews looking at arson as a possible cause. The fire bureau said there were at least 15 fires at the park in the past few weeks. It said they ranged in size from small to medium.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy