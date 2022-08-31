ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $446,892 in July, according to a report released August 29 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $401,477 in June. For July, Columbia County had winnings of $252,058 awarded, according to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Joyce Annette Ward

On August 22, 2022, God called his beautiful daughter Joyce Annette Ward home to be with Him. She was born on February 18, 1956 in Magnolia to the late Gloria Jean Mack and the late J.W. Hardin. She received her spiritual rearing in the Church of God in Christ, and...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Former Camden fire chief takes position in Fort Worth

Former Camden, AR Fire Chief Robert Medford has been hired as the new emergency management coordinator for the Fort Worth Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management. “Robert and his OEM team will ensure the City of Fort Worth properly plans for disasters and supports our community through disaster preparedness, response, recovery and the coordination of information and resources,” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said.
FORT WORTH, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 2, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2. Jason E. Croswell, 45,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off

On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
WASHINGTON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana will rebid Jimmie Davis Bridge project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that it will re-issue the notice of intent for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) capacity project in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The new NOI restarts the procurement process and incorporates changes that address feedback received by the state. This process is...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Americans celebrating Labor Day tomorrow

All area schools and Southern Arkansas University will be closed. All government offices will be closed. Financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Shelter's retiring director recognizes importance of the position

Much of what Debra Martin has seen as executive director of Compassion’s Foundation’s Domestic Violence Shelter has not been pleasant. “I’ve seen black eyes, bloody noses, broken arms and broken legs and it’s heartbreaking,” Martin said. “But to be honest the shelter needs someone who has a lot less years on them and a lot less health problems than I do.”
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp

The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, September 2, 2022: Welcome, Columbia County Collector

Returning as a seasonal advertiser today is the office of Columbia County Collector Rachel Waller. The deadline for paying your county taxes is on Monday, October 17 (the 15th is the usual date, but that falls on a weekend). You can pay your taxes in person at the Columbia County Annex in the former West Side Elementary School. But, you may also pay them online. People who click on the ad will be re-directed to the section of the county’s website where they can make online tax payments. We’re happy to help the Collector’s Office provide this convenient service.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in four South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 active cases were down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,095. Total Active Cases: 56, down one since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases surge in Union County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Union County soared by 16 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Columbia County active cases rose by one to 57. There were no new virus-related deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,101. Total Active...
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Pam Cunningham

Pam Cunningham, 62, of Emerson passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Pam was born on May 3, 1960 in Wichita Falls, TX to the late Charles Franklin and Wanda Zadelle (Laseman) Cates. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Magnolia and was a department manager for Walmart, retiring after 30 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
EMERSON, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will the Shreveport Boil Advisory End?

Shreveport has been under a boil advisory since Wednesday afternoon due to repairs being made at some of the city's water towers. Shreveport Water & Sewer Director William Daniel told KEEL News Thursday morning the issue with the towers was discovered during a routine maintenance service check. Daniel said:. "We...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

