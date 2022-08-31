Returning as a seasonal advertiser today is the office of Columbia County Collector Rachel Waller. The deadline for paying your county taxes is on Monday, October 17 (the 15th is the usual date, but that falls on a weekend). You can pay your taxes in person at the Columbia County Annex in the former West Side Elementary School. But, you may also pay them online. People who click on the ad will be re-directed to the section of the county’s website where they can make online tax payments. We’re happy to help the Collector’s Office provide this convenient service.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO