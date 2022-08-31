Read full article on original website
One-Of-A-Kind Eastern Washington Waterfront Home is Jaw-Dropping [PHOTOS]
This, almost fantasy-like, waterfront home in Nine Mile Falls, Washington will blow your mind. It sits on 800’ of the Spokane Riverfront with stunning views from just about every room. This home is truly a masterpiece of luxury and recreation and it comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a...
Tribute Bands Rock At Spokane’s Pig Out In The Park [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Spokane's Pig Out in the Park festival returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday after a three year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's a six day festival that runs through Labor Day, with the emphasis on feeding your face, but there is a steady flow live-music as well. In addition to rock, blues and...
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
How Well Does Spokane Know Caroline Rhea? 10 Quick Facts
Actress and Comedian Caroline Rhea performs at the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend, so we thought it would be fun to showcase a few facts about her life and career. Duh. She even reprised the character for a couple episodes of the much darker Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kelsey Cook-5 Things You Need To Know About Spokane Fav
Spokane takes pride when someone from the area achieves success, much the same way sports fans feel pride when their team is doing well. Somehow their success is our success. And our shared fandom connects us. This weekend that Spokane pride is directed at Kelsey Cook, a home-grown comedian whose...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Labor Day Gas Prices Highest in 9 Years, Say Govt. Trackers
A lot of folks probably don't recall that 9-10-11 years ago, we had gas prices around Labor Day that were pushing into the same neighborhood we're in now. Labor Day gas prices highest in 9 years, according to govt. stats. The US Energy Information Website keeps track of national averages...
