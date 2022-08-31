ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

COVID-19 cases surge in Union County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Union County soared by 16 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Columbia County active cases rose by one to 57. There were no new virus-related deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,101. Total Active...
UNION COUNTY, AR
COVID-19 cases down in four South Arkansas counties

COVID-19 active cases were down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,095. Total Active Cases: 56, down one since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $446,892 in July, according to a report released August 29 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $401,477 in June. For July, Columbia County had winnings of $252,058 awarded, according to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 30

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 30, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Melissa Esther Blakemore, 1102 W. Greene, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 25. Union. Penny V. Sims, 1726 Junction City Road, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
ARKANSAS STATE
Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’

Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
ARKANSAS STATE
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
EL DORADO, AR
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 2, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2. Jason E. Croswell, 45,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Arkansas farmland values, cash rents follow commodity prices

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas farmland values and cash rents are following commodity prices and inflation higher. The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s “2022 Land Values Summary,” showed the average United States farm real estate value at $3,800 an acre, up more than 12 percent from the previous year.
ARKANSAS STATE
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
Effects of pandemic show in latest Arkansas Agriculture Profile

The 2022 edition of the Arkansas Agriculture Profile shows some of the varied effects of the COVID pandemic on the state’s ag sector. The report is authored by Jennie Popp, interim associate dean of the University of Arkansas’ Honors College and Leah English, who works in the department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness. The two put the publication together for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off

On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
WASHINGTON, AR
Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp

The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA

