Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases surge in Union County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Union County soared by 16 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Columbia County active cases rose by one to 57. There were no new virus-related deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,101. Total Active...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in four South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases were down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,095. Total Active Cases: 56, down one since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $446,892 in July, according to a report released August 29 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $401,477 in June. For July, Columbia County had winnings of $252,058 awarded, according to...
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 30
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, August 30, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Melissa Esther Blakemore, 1102 W. Greene, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed August 25. Union. Penny V. Sims, 1726 Junction City Road, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’
Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
Arkansas reports better-than-expected tax revenue for August
Arkansas revenue for August, and for the fiscal year, exceed projections.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas recovery house to open soon
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Pathways to Recovery announces the soon-to-be opening of the Uncle Dale House that’s expected to open in the next thirty days. The home has the capacity of serving up to five men who have a desire to learn about recovery, faith and live a sober lifestyle.
Arkansas ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 2, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Ricotta Lavell Lambert, 32, of Waldo and Heather Marie Rios, 28, of Waldo, September 2. Jason E. Croswell, 45,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas farmland values, cash rents follow commodity prices
JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas farmland values and cash rents are following commodity prices and inflation higher. The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s “2022 Land Values Summary,” showed the average United States farm real estate value at $3,800 an acre, up more than 12 percent from the previous year.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
magnoliareporter.com
Effects of pandemic show in latest Arkansas Agriculture Profile
The 2022 edition of the Arkansas Agriculture Profile shows some of the varied effects of the COVID pandemic on the state’s ag sector. The report is authored by Jennie Popp, interim associate dean of the University of Arkansas’ Honors College and Leah English, who works in the department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness. The two put the publication together for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
swark.today
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
magnoliareporter.com
Giant salvinia prompts closure of Miller County boat ramp
The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke have been closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery on Friday of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is an invasive...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Comments / 1