ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

“We were sweating all day, smelling 70s solder as it’s burning our brains” The Wonder Years on their “nostalgic” new album

The pandemic stopped a lot of bands in their tracks. Some of them were able to regroup quickly and make new records to fill the sterile air. Others decompressed after being forced off the road for the first time in decades. The Wonder Years, an undertaking founded upon ideals of compassion and connection, stared down their own mortality as a group. If they couldn’t play live, did they still have a purpose?
MUSIC
guitar.com

Duke Of Tone: MXR and Analog Man’s overdrive pedal drops next month

MXR has finally confirmed that its pedal collaboration with Analog Man isn’t just happening, but that the Duke Of Tone overdrive will be launching in just a month – mark your calendars for 1 October 2022. The Duke Of Tone is officially described as an overdrive for players...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dani Filth
guitar.com

NOFX to break up following final run of shows in 2023, says Fat Mike

It appears that punk frontrunners NOFX will be breaking up following a run of farewell shows taking place in 2023. In an Instagram reply to a Canadian fan asking when the band will return to the Vancouver or Edmonton areas, singer and bassist ‘Fat Mike’ Burkett said while the band loves Canada, “next year will be our last year”. Burkett added, “We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy