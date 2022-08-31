Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Conaught Villiers X20 Supercar Has An Engine More Absurd Than Bugatti’s W-16
What certain car manufacturers are doing can be considered downright insane. In our time, such manufacturers can be considered Bugatti and Koenigsegg, which are some of the leading players when it comes to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The Bugatti Chiron’s, quad-turbo W-16 is scheduled to be retired in favor of a hybrid setup, but there is one car that could, potentially, outmatch the Bugatti W-16 in terms of absurdity. It comes from a little-known manufacturer called Connaught, and the engine in question is to be used in the Villers X20 Supercar.
hypebeast.com
Mclaren Reveals its Single-Seater Solus GT Hypercar
McLaren has unveiled its all-new Solus GT, a single-cockpit hypercar born in the virtual racing world which has now been made real. Priced at just under $3 million USD and limited to 25 units, the car was designed for the track — coming “as close to the experience and feel of driving a Formula 1 car as you can get.”
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
Road & Track
Oscar Piastri Will Join McLaren in 2023
When Sebastian Vettel surprisingly announced his retirement in late July, he triggered an unexpectedly chaotic silly season for Formula 1. Fernando Alonso announced an imminent move from Alpine to replace Vettel at Aston Martin, then Alpine announced that they would bring reserve driver and 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri up to F1 as Alonso's replacement. Unfortunately for Alpine, Piastri revealed hours later that he had no plans to join the Renault-aligned team, with the implication that he would be backing a separate contract he had signed with McLaren a month prior. McLaren then reached an agreement to end the final year of their deal with Daniel Ricciardo, opening the door for Piastri to join the team. That brought a review from Formula 1's little-discussed Contract Review Board into play.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren
Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS special edition unveiled
Porsche has unveiled a new special edition of its Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the car has been created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and it will be only available in the US. This new version of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a tribute to the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and the car will be available in limited quantities.
How Does a Dual-Clutch Transmission Work?
Andrew P. Collins (ZF, Adobe)Porsche's PDK is a prime example of this popular technology.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
MotorAuthority
Ariel Hipercar revealed as 1,180-hp EV with gas turbine range extender
Hypercar maker Ariel has offered a glimpse of what can be achieved with batteries and backup engines in the form of the new Hipercar. The small British firm in 2017 announced plans for a high-performance extended-range electric vehicle code-named the Hipercar, one outfitted with a gas-turbine range extender. It seemed to be the trend back then as there were a handful of companies with similar concepts that year.
TechCrunch
Aston Martin is finally upgrading its stale infotainment system
Now, the automaker is preparing to catch up with a modern infotainment system that will be rolled out across its portfolio, starting this spring with the arrival of its next-generation of sports cars. Historically, infotainment hasn’t been a high priority for makers of high-performance cars. That’s especially true for Aston...
US News and World Report
Watch an Ultra-rare Lamborghini Countach Get Restored
It's not every day that a barn find turns up one of the most iconic and rare supercars in history. It's even rarer that the "lost car" is "found" by its actual owner sitting in a garage. That is what happened in the case of a 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000s when its owner of 20 years contacted We Are Curated, a car dealer specializing in the sale of vintage supercars. We Are Curated reached out to Ammo NYC to restore this sleeping beauty ahead of a sale.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener
Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
Mini Multitone Edition unveiled
Mini is launching a new special edition, the Mini Multitone Edition and it brings some new colors and designs. The Mini Multitone will be available for the MINI 3 door, the MINI 5 door and the MINI Clubman and you can see more details on this below. The unusual design...
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
Sony Xperia 5 IV Android smartphone unveiled
Sony has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 IV, the handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features HDR. The new Sony smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and...
MotorTrend Magazine
Remaking the Legendary S.Co.T Supercharger
The first recorded use of a supercharger on an automobile was by Mercedes in 1921. The first recorded use of one on a hot rod was by Bill and Tom Spalding, who fitted a Mercedes unit to a Riley OHV Ford V-8 in 1938. With a homemade intake and two Stromberg carbs, the Spauldings' Modified ran about 120 mph. The supercharger apparently cost $100 from a foreign car wrecking yard in Los Angeles. It possibly came from a Mercedes 500K (K for kompressor) that had been introduced in 1934 at the Berlin Motor Show.
MotorTrend Magazine
Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget
The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Inspired By The Lamborghini Huracan STO Incoming!
Ducati has teased its first motorcycle for 2023. Though a subtle teaser, it points towards another Ducati-Lamborghini tie-up after the sizzling Diavel 1260 Lamborghini last year. This time, however, the Panigale-maker is upping the game with a special edition Streetfighter V4 inspired by none other than the Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata).
GeekyGadgets
