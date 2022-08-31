Aug. 31 Bless Your Heart

This is in reference to “Regarding the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago ...” I would like to tell this person: do they not realize that the president and his son are compromised by China and Hillary Clinton tore up everything in the world? I don’t understand you Democrats and why you feel this way when y’all are just as crooked as you can be. Sorry to bust your balloon but you are.

Bless our hearts for the Congresspeople complaining about student loan forgiveness who’ve had their PPP loans forgiven. Hypocrisy reigns supreme.

Pitt County has many certified people waiting for opportunities but their personnel department keeps hiring unqualified candidates. We need the best qualified not friends of friends! Our schools need tried and tested assistant principals.

BYH to the citizens of Greenville and Pitt County. We are fortunate to have a top notch sheriff’s department and a great city police department. It’s too bad that these agencies have no support from likely the worst District Attorney in this entire state. The DA’s office is a total dud.

Pity Donald Trump was not nearly as protective of our classified national documents as he was of his tax returns.

Great to see ALE agents cracking down on fake IDs and underage drinking in Chapel Hill and stripping businesses of their licenses if they violate serving laws. Hope they do the same in Greenville sometime soon ... and often.

By doing nothing, Greenville leaders have made the city a destination for all the modified muffler noise idiots. East 10th and Elm streets are a cesspool of toxic noise-making vehicles 24/7. How about improving the city by banning all obnoxious noise vehicles within the city limits? Severely fine the drivers and every auto shop that enables modified mufflers. If these noise clowns constantly drove through the mayor’s or council’s neighborhoods, the nonsense would end tomorrow.

Bless your heart, World Cat. You are already in violation of the law concerning your emissions. Karma is not kind.

Bless your heart to the hundreds of people working in the Indigreen Corporate Park who have to drive 20 minutes into town for a full-service, sit-down restaurant. Why aren’t there restaurants north of the river?

Greenville is trying to become a destination community? First stop the shootings, second get ECU students to behave, third clean up the litter, fourth make more sidewalks accessible so wheelchair man gets out of the road and fifth open more bars. Do that and Greenville will be betterest.

BYH to some of the contributors to this column, I don’t think some of you made it past the sixth grade.

