Spokane, WA

KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
KREM2

Inflation boosts interest in back to school thrift shopping

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deep discounts are in style this year, and back-to-school shopping is costing families more on just about everything, including their outfit. It's no secret, your dollar goes further at a thrift store compared to a department store. Rising prices are causing more families to look for alternative ways to save money, that's why more families are turning to shopping second-hand.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
FOX 28 Spokane

Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Risking your life’: Local law enforcement worried about new types of fentanyl

SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...
KHQ Right Now

Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
