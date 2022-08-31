Read full article on original website
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
Fairwood neighborhood hit ‘paws’ when a black bear camped out in close-by trees for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. – This morning marked the longest bear “standoff” the Fairwood neighborhood has ever seen. “The bear was in a tree sleeping, and when it got up it came down and came back into the neighbor’s backyard,” Fairwood Resident Gary Smith said. A year-and-a-half-old...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Inflation boosts interest in back to school thrift shopping
SPOKANE, Wash. — Deep discounts are in style this year, and back-to-school shopping is costing families more on just about everything, including their outfit. It's no secret, your dollar goes further at a thrift store compared to a department store. Rising prices are causing more families to look for alternative ways to save money, that's why more families are turning to shopping second-hand.
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Fight caught on camera outside Spokane gym
SPOKANE, Wash. – A fight in a North Spokane gym’s parking lot Wednesday night ended with a man pulling out a gun, and it was all caught on the gym’s security cameras. “This is something that you would’ve assumed happened early, early in the morning, not in the middle of dinner time,” said Hardcore Gym Operations Manager Karen McLaughlin.
Pastors, Organizations Speak Against ReAwaken America Tour Coming to Post Falls This Month
This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers and members like you. Thank you. Area faith leaders are raising the alarm about an event coming to the Stateline Speedway in Post Falls on Sept. 16 and 17 featuring dozens of right-wing speakers. The ReAwaken America...
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
‘Risking your life’: Local law enforcement worried about new types of fentanyl
SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
Spokane Police Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Earl Gilgor, a 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from his home near East Cataldo Avenue and North Hogan Street in the Logan neighborhood. Gilgor was last...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
‘Get out now’ evacuations issued in Cusick with 3,500 acre wildfire growing
What started as an estimated 30-acre fire Wednesday night has grown over the last few days, and now evacuations of campgrounds are taking place nearby as the 3,500-acre wildfire in Boulder Mountain in Cusick, Wash. continues to grow. The fire, started by lightning igniting dry brush and now making its...
Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – In the blink of an eye, a family’s life was changed forever early Tuesday morning. 17-year-old Kiersten Noel is on life-support at Sacred Heart Medical Center, as her family waits by her side. “Her brain injury is too far that we have to let...
