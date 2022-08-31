ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NBC New York

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Deadly Queens Shooting of Teen Girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Queens late Saturday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl found dead one day earlier, authorities said. Police found Shantasia Obrian "unconscious and unresponsive" after receiving a 911 call Friday around 5 p.m. Responding officers discovered the 17-year-old in the Rosedale neighborhood with a gunshot wound in her back.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Teen Shoots NYC Man Trying to Stop Fight at Long Island Baby Shower: Police

A 16-year-old opened fire at a baby shower on Long Island after a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn of the Bay Shore home, police said Sunday. The Saturday evening celebration turned sour when two girls got into a physical altercation in front of the home on Pine Acres Boulevard around 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said. Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway

A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

4 Hurt in Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting Outside Motorcycle Club: Cops

At least four men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late Friday -- and the search is still on for the gunman responsible. Police said the gunfire erupted in the borough's Greenpoint neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. along Russell Street. The bullets flew outside a motorcycle club, but it wasn't clear if any of the victims were bikers.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

