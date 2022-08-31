ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where do the Bills stand in the NFL's waiver wire?

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way.

Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they can be claimed by other teams. On the flip side, Buffalo can toss their hat in the ring for certain players, too.

However, there’s a particular order for the waiver wire. It’s based on the way things ended last season, much like the NFL draft is.

With the flood of players now available to be claimed by the Bills, here’s where they sit in the current wire:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars have an alarming need for a defensive lineman ahead of Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are thin on the defensive line and are likely to search for another piece up front in the coming days. With just a week left before their regular season kicks off against the Washington Commanders, Trent Baalke and his team in the front office will need to put together a deal with a veteran lineman fast if they intend to beef up their line in time for the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Texans#Minnesota Vikings#Kansas City#Bengals
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg signs with Browns

It was puzzling when the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to release veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg due to the lack of depth on the line and the struggles in preseason. Nevertheless, Haeg didn’t stay out of work for long. According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Haeg is signing with division rivals the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bears DC Alan Williams likes what he's seen from newcomers Josh Blackwell, Sterling Weatherford

The Chicago Bears added some new faces to the roster claiming seven players off waivers last week. Among them were four defensive players, including defensive tackle Armon Watts, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, cornerback Josh Blackwell and linebacker Sterling Weatherford. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams praised Blackwell, an undrafted free agent...
CHICAGO, IL
Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
