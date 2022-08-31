Where do the Bills stand in the NFL's waiver wire?

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL let more than 20 players go from their roster this week. Many of those players will have NFL futures, they’re just waiting to see in what way.

Many players released are subject to waivers on Tuesday after being cut and they can be claimed by other teams. On the flip side, Buffalo can toss their hat in the ring for certain players, too.

However, there’s a particular order for the waiver wire. It’s based on the way things ended last season, much like the NFL draft is.

With the flood of players now available to be claimed by the Bills, here’s where they sit in the current wire:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

New York Jets

New York Giants

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams