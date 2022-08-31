ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics attack victims' families close to deal with Germany

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWwFN_0hc6S3lv00

The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the 1972 Munich Olympics have reached a deal with Germany over a long-disputed compensation claim, the German government said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the families had threatened to boycott Monday's 50-year anniversary ceremony in Munich organized by German authorities because they said the amount they had been offered was too low.

“The German government welcomes the fact that it has now been possible to reach an agreement with the relatives on an overall concept to mark the 50th anniversary,” a spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

“This includes the reappraisal of the events by a commission of German and Israeli historians, the release of files in accordance with the law, the classification and acceptance of political responsibility within the framework of the commemoration ceremony, as well as the provision of further recognition services by the federal government, by the state of Bavaria and by the city of Munich,” spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

The German news agency dpa and other media reported that Germany increased its offer to the families to around 28 million euros (dollars), up from the initial 10 million euros offer to the families, which would have included the payments already made. Of this, the federal government is to bear 22.5 million euros, the state of Bavaria 5 million euros and the city of Munich 500,000 euros, dpa reported.

The German government has not publicly revealed how much money it has offered.

The German president and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog welcomed the agreement.

“We are pleased and relieved that an agreement on historical clarification, recognition and compensation has been reached shortly before the 50th anniversary,” Steinmeier said in a joint statement with Herzog, who will visit Germany next week and participate in the ceremony.

“The agreement cannot heal all wounds. But it opens a door to each other,” the statement said. “With this agreement, the German state acknowledges its responsibility and recognizes the terrible suffering of the murdered and their relatives, which we will commemorate next week.”

The negotiations over the amount of the compensation and the release of further historical documents had been a lingering point of friction between the two countries that have built strong ties despite the enduring legacy of the Nazi Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were murdered during World War II.

Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on Sept. 5, 1972. The attackers hoped to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as well as two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

All nine hostages and a West German police officer died during a rescue attempt by German forces. Relatives of the athletes accuse Germany of failing to secure the Olympic Village, refusing Israeli help and then botching the rescue operation.

Immediately after the attack, Germany made payments to relatives of the victims amounting to about 4.19 million marks (about 2 million euros or dollars), according to the country's interior ministry. In 2002, the surviving relatives received an additional 3 million euros, Germany’s dpa news agency reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
US News and World Report

Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine Tried to Capture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time. It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Olympic Village#Attackers#Israeli#Palestinian
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

US issues rare security alert as Montenegro battles ongoing ransomware attack

The ransomware attack, first confirmed by Montenegro’s Agency for National Security (ANB) last week, targeted government systems and other critical infrastructure and utilities, including electricity, water systems and transportation. At the time of writing, the official website of the government of Montenegro is unavailable and reports suggest that several power plants have switched to manual operations as a result of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Ukrainian studio defiant against criticism of its offer to 'personalize' artillery that will be fired at Russians

Three people will have the chance to put a personalized message on an artillery shell that will be fired at Russian forces. Ukrainian development studio Frogwares is wrapping up its Kickstarter for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (opens in new tab) with an unusual and controversial promotion: A raffle to have a personalized message written on an artillery shell that will be fired at invading Russian forces in Ukraine.
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

813K+
Followers
175K+
Post
460M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy