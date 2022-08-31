ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waialua, HI

KHON2

Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU, HI
Waialua, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
EWA BEACH, HI
Oahu
KITV.com

New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5

HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
NorthcentralPA.com

Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship

Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KITV.com

Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday. Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward...
HONOLULU, HI

