Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui officials close 3 north shore beaches after woman suffers ‘serious’ shark bite
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials on Maui have closed three north shore beach parks after a woman suffered a “serious” shark bite Saturday afternoon at Paia Bay. The shark attack was reported around 4:10 p.m. Officials said the victim, a 51-year-old woman from France, was swimming -- possibly snorkeling...
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
Hundreds without power in Ala Moana area
Around 325 people are without power in the Waikiki area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
KITV.com
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky
For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
KITV.com
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
Popular botanical garden may soon require fee and reservations
A botanical garden on the Windward side popularized by social media may soon implement a reservation system to manage the influx of visitors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First-ever mother-daughter duo from Kaneohe pilots Hawaiian Airlines flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two aviators from Kaneohe made history in a Boeing 717. Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. Mother Kamelia broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a...
Getting your driver’s license on Oahu? See new rules
The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.
HECO: Thousands without power in Aina Haina
Nearly 3,000 customers were without power Friday afternoon in the Aina Haina area, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5
HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League, sports champions
HNN News Brief (Sept. 2, 2022) The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on...
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
KITV.com
Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday. Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Comments / 1