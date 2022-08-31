Read full article on original website
New Max-Well Respite Center to provide more than shelter to Pensacola’s homeless
Pensacola’s newest homeless shelter is now open. The Max-Well Respite Center is a 17,000-square-foot facility located at 2200 N. Palafox St. at the corner of Maxwell, thus the name. The City of Pensacola, with support from its homeless task force, used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
Search underway for missing Saraland man
SARALAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Saraland are asking the public for help in locating a missing man who was last seen earlier this week. Travis Sapp, 40, was reported missing Wednesday night in the Saraland area, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He may be driving a 2009 gray GMC Sierra with Idaho […]
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen Saturday morning. Angelica Vanessa Galaviz, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of Southern Oaks Drive in Cantonment. Deputies say Galaviz may have her one-year-old son, King...
$250K bond set in crash that killed Mt. Vernon police officer
The man charged with murder in the death of Mt. Vernon Ivan Lopez made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
Okaloosa Co. school bus rear-ended, 1 student in hospital: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night. According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit […]
Man shot near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation
(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
Florida man dressed in boxers, socks and apron burglarizes Little Caesars Pizza
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.): Corn has been given a Circuit Court date of Sept. 16, according to an arrest report from the ECSO. Corn is currently in Escambia County Jail. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Milton man has been arrested after burglarizing a Little Caesars Pizza dressed in only boxer shorts, socks and a Little […]
Escambia Co. Deputies: Missing child found
UPDATE — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have located Kalayia Martin. ———————————————————————————————————————— ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post. According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said […]
Tate High grad accused of rigging homecoming election intends to file lawsuit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Emily Grover, the Tate High School grad accused of rigging the 2020 homecoming queen election, intends to file a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Escambia County Public Schools. In the Notice of Intent, Grover claims she was falsely arrested and her civil...
Protesters calling for justice in Bay Minette after officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -A peaceful protest was held outside the Baldwin County courthouse Thursday evening. This comes almost two weeks after Otis French Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting. According to investigators, French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer after French tased the officer. However, the...
Trial date set for mother accused of rigging Tate High School Homecoming
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The trial for a Tate High School student's mother accused of illegally accessing and using student information to help her daughter win homecoming queen is scheduled for September. The mother of the Tate High School student, Laura Carroll, was back in court Wednesday. Carroll has eight days...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
