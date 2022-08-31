ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'My mesh horror story is now on public display'

Lisa Megginson had her transvaginal mesh tape surgically removed in April after years of health problems and now she has taken the unusual step of donating it to a museum. The 51-year-old said she was "overwhelmed" to see the removed mesh on display among glass jars containing human specimens dating back to the 18th Century at the Surgeons' Hall in Edinburgh.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest

A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Metropolitan Police must learn from appalling mistakes - Patel

The Metropolitan Police must learn from the "appalling mistakes of the past", the home secretary has said. Priti Patel has written to incoming commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, urging a "transformation" of the force. In the three-page letter, dated 2 September, she referred to several high-profile incidents which she said had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Margaret Beckett
BBC

Dr Andrew Samuel: Colleagues pay tribute to 'important figure'

A man who went missing at sea off the west coast of Scotland has been hailed by colleagues as an "important and influential figure" at his university. Dr Andrew Samuel, a sociology lecturer at Abertay University, was last seen off Kinloch on Rum at about midnight on Tuesday. Police confirmed...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy