Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
'My mesh horror story is now on public display'
Lisa Megginson had her transvaginal mesh tape surgically removed in April after years of health problems and now she has taken the unusual step of donating it to a museum. The 51-year-old said she was "overwhelmed" to see the removed mesh on display among glass jars containing human specimens dating back to the 18th Century at the Surgeons' Hall in Edinburgh.
BBC
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
BBC
Metropolitan Police must learn from appalling mistakes - Patel
The Metropolitan Police must learn from the "appalling mistakes of the past", the home secretary has said. Priti Patel has written to incoming commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, urging a "transformation" of the force. In the three-page letter, dated 2 September, she referred to several high-profile incidents which she said had...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Dr Andrew Samuel: Colleagues pay tribute to 'important figure'
A man who went missing at sea off the west coast of Scotland has been hailed by colleagues as an "important and influential figure" at his university. Dr Andrew Samuel, a sociology lecturer at Abertay University, was last seen off Kinloch on Rum at about midnight on Tuesday. Police confirmed...
U.K.・
Comments / 0