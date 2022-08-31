Read full article on original website
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Bow stabbing: Teenager dead and another critical after 'disturbance'
A teenager has been stabbed to death and another seriously wounded during a violent disturbance in east London. The Met Police was called to a fight "involving a large number of people" at Lichfield Road in Bow shortly after midnight. Two males were taken to hospital with knife wounds but...
BBC
Kensington High Street: Murder arrest after man shot dead
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Kensington High Street in West Kensington at about 02:00 BST. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says
Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
BBC
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru: Lingayat leader arrested for allegedly raping minors
Police in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have arrested an influential Hindu religious leader for allegedly raping two minor schoolgirls. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru from the Lingayat community, a dominant Hindu sect in the state, is accused of assaulting the girls at his seminary. He was arrested on Thursday night,...
BBC
South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice
The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC
Slough murder victim named by police
A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
BBC
Officers investigating death of ex-Fettes College teacher find body
Detectives investigating the murder of a former Fettes College teacher have found the body of a man in Northumberland. Former biology teacher Dr Peter Coshan, 75, has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
Derbyshire teens arrested after dog walker assaulted
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured while walking his dog. Derbyshire Police said a 60-year-old man was walking at Osborne's Pond in Shipley Country Park, near Heanor, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by "a group of youths". He is currently being treated in...
BBC
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately
A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
BBC
Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons
A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
BBC
Sheffield: Man dies after being hit by tram
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Sheffield, police said. The incident happened at about 21:15 BST on Friday, on a stretch of track that runs to the rear of IKEA, off the A6178 Sheffield Road. The man had been on the track when he was...
BBC
US man charged after threat to fly plane into Walmart
A US man who stole a small aeroplane and threatened to fly it into a Walmart shop has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats. The man - named by police as Cory Wayne Patterson - was arrested after landing in a field, having circled near Tupelo, Mississippi, for hours.
BBC
Family of Sikh priest attacked in Manchester appeal for help
The family of a Sikh priest "left for dead" in an attack more than two months ago have appealed for help to catch his attacker. The unnamed 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack in the centre of Manchester on 23 June.
BBC
Mumbles Pier: Fire at ex-Cinderella's club not deliberate, say police
A blaze which destroyed businesses and threatened to damage Mumbles Pier was not arson, police have said. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from Swansea's Copperfish resteraunt, formerly Cinderella's nightclub, after the fire took hold on Wednesday. Firefighters battled to stop the flames engulfing the nearby Mumbles Pier as the...
BBC
Man admits killing friend he left outside hospital in Paisley
A man has admitted killing his friend after stabbing him then leaving him in the grounds of a hospital in Paisley. Ben McCulloch, 27, drove Stephen Quigley, 26, to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after stabbing him in the head in an argument in March last year. He left him outside...
