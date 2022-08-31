ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California finally regains jobs lost in COVID-19 recession

By Dan Walters
CalMatters
CalMatters
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSoiK_0hc6QaY700

In summary

The latest employment data reveal that after 28 months, California has finally recovered the millions of private sector jobs it lost during the COVID=19 recession.

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom habitually crowed about California’s recovery from the recession that hit the state when he shut down much of its economy to battle COVID-19.

By cherrypicking monthly employment statistics, Newsom claimed that the state was leading the nation in job gains, even when California’s unemployment rate was near the highest of any state, topping out at 16.1% with more than 2.6 million Californians having lost their jobs.

Finally, however, Newsom can legitimately hail an almost full employment recovery. In July, the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% , exactly the record-low number that California achieved in February 2020 , just before he issued the first of his shutdown orders.

Total employment in July was still a bit lower than it was 28 months earlier, 18.8 million vs. 18.6 million, but the labor force was also a little smaller, 19.5 million vs. 19.3 million, and virtually every private economic sector saw full employment recovery. Government was the only major sector still lagging, about 100,000 workers fewer than it had been.

“California is getting very close to fully recovering all the jobs it lost due to the pandemic,” Taner Osman, research manager at Beacon Economics and the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting. “In fact, if we repeat this month’s job gains next month, we will reach that milestone.”​​

“Californians are getting back to work with record low unemployment,” Newsom said when July’s data were released this month. “We have historic reserves and we’re putting money back in peoples’ pockets as we continue to lead the nation’s economic recovery.”

If there’s any negative aspect to the latest data, it is that while 3.9% ties a record for low unemployment in California, it’s still the nation’s 38th highest , more than twice as high as No. 1 Minnesota’s 1.9%, and substantially higher than jobless rates in states Californians tend to see as economic backwaters, such as Mississippi and Alabama.

California’s unemployment rate is also 1.2 percentage points higher than Florida’s, a state that Newsom delights in disparaging, and only a tiny bit lower than the rate in Texas, another Newsom foil.

So, one might wonder, where does California’s economy go from here?

There are some indications of economic softening. For example, state income tax revenues are running somewhat below the 2022-23 budget’s expectations.

Economists are divided over the direction of the national economy — whether it’s already in recession or on the cusp — in light of sharp increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System to counter runaway inflation.

Upticks in interest have already cooled what had been a red hot housing market in California, reducing the pool of would-be buyers by increasing monthly mortgage payments.

We know from past experience that when the nation’s economy catches a cold, it quickly turns to pneumonia in California and that a serious drop in the stock market due to rising interest rates would have a disproportionately negative impact on California’s budget.

About three-quarters of the state’s general fund revenues come from personal income taxes and the top tiers of taxpayers generate the vast majority of those taxes, largely from their gains in the stock market and other investments.

In the shorter run, however, economic expansion may be hindered by an increasingly acute shortage of workers. The proliferation of help-wanted signs in California attests to the troubling fact that relatively few working-age adults are either employed or are available for work. The state’s “labor force participation rate” of 61% is two percentage points lower than it was a decade ago and one of the nation’s lowest.

Comments / 0

Related
CalMatters

The Diablo is in the details

At least two days of statewide Flex Alerts asking Californians to voluntarily conserve energy amid an extreme heat wave that could last more than a week, pushing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal and endangering vulnerable communities. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaiming a state of emergency to take last-ditch measures to keep people’s lights and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Health
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
CalMatters

Decision day for hot-button bills

California’s legislative session ends tonight at midnight, but the intense lobbying surrounding some of the most high-profile and controversial bills is far from over. That’s because Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the hundreds of bills sent to him by the state Legislature, and you better believe interest groups are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CalMatters

California can’t waver on water regulation

As climate change intensifies California’s drought, the Department of Water Resources needs to step up both roles of regulator and coach. If the state approves local groundwater management plans that aren’t sustainable, more wells will go dry, people will lose water, wetlands will wither, and animals will die.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Covid 19 Recession#Interest Rates#Californians#Beacon Economics
CalMatters

T-minus 3 days for California lawmakers

It all comes down to this. The two-year legislative session ends Wednesday at midnight, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers just three days to hammer out agreements on complex, controversial bills and budget items encompassing everything from nuclear power to abortion to youth vaccination. According to veteran Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli, legislators still need […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CalMatters

Goodbye, gas-powered cars

Thursday was a day of climate contradictions in California’s state capital. First, state air regulators voted unanimously to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars, passing a rule that will require automakers to electrify 35% of their new vehicle fleets by 2026, 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035, CalMatters’ Nadia Lopez reports. Gov. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy