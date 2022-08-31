Read full article on original website
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Must Do Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top tips to keep your pets safe and cool during dangerous heat
With the high temperatures scorching Southern California, many people are keeping a close eye on their pets when going outside and being mindful of what time of the day they decide to go out.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Need to escape the heat but don't have a pool? This app lets you rent one by the hour
Los Angeles-based Swimply allows you to browse pools near you and rent one by the hour.
coloradoboulevard.net
Dog Days of Summer: Pasadena Playhouse Village Park to Welcome Furry Friends
The City of Pasadena and the Playhouse Village Association have announced the Grand Opening of Playhouse Village Park, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022. A warm welcome has been extended to dogs and their human companions, who are invited to join the festivities at 10:00 am (following ribbon-cutting and speeches that begin at 9:00 am.)
coloradoboulevard.net
Thoughts for Pennies: “What the Wind Can’t Touch”
Thoughts for Pennies cartoon: “What the Wind Can’t Touch”. Glenn Storm is a local entertainment professional. He has been an animator for feature film, a designer of computer games and an artist in various media. He holds a master's degree in film from CalArts. He can be seen strolling Caltech during alumni week seminar day and loves to talk about story and character.
spectrumnews1.com
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
nypressnews.com
Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
gardenavalleynews.org
Gardena puts Zum on Buses
Gardena found itself on Good Morning America last week, the focus of a story about the Zum company and how it makes school bus travel safer for children. According to their website, “Zum is student transportation completely transformed, putting safety and transparency at the forefront. It all comes together on an easy to use app that ensures the peace of mind that comes with knowing where your kids are in real time. A live bus map lets you know when the bus is coming, when your child arrives at school, and when they are heading home.”
U.S. cities brace for mosquito invasion ahead of Labor Day
Los Angeles will be one of cities hit hardest by the blood-sucking pests, the data shows. There is a “very high” mosquito warning for the city on Friday, and Saturday. By Sunday, it will go down to “high.”
L.A. Weekly
New Boosters That Target Omicron Variant Will Be Rolled Out In L.A.
Los Angeles County will administer newly authorized “bivalent boosters” that specifically target the omicron variant, starting Wednesday, September 7. The restructured bivalent (containing two different non-live SARS-CoV-2 strands) produced by both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday and were then recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on Thursday afternoon.
welikela.com
7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]
Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
Antelope Valley Press
White substance coats Littlerock streets
LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
marketplace.org
Now reopened after pandemic shutdown, popular L.A. restaurant manages through “unprecedented times”
About an hour and a half before opening at 6 p.m., prep was well underway in the kitchen at Here’s Looking at You, a restaurant in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. “We’re just setting up,” said co-owner and chef Jonathan Whitener. “I was just doing the menu a second ago to get ready for service.”
scvnews.com
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
L.A. County’s Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023. Our refreshing, pristine lakes are the perfect destination for the entire family to relish and spend quality time together. And no matter where you are, there’s a county lake near you to enjoy and cool off by.
progressivegrocer.com
Whole Foods Market Unveils Latest L.A.-Area Location
Whole Foods Market is bringing 1,700 local items from Southern California to its newest store in Los Angeles suburb Culver City. The 51,413-square-foot location also features items that have been hand-picked by Elena Garcia, local forager for Whole Foods’ Southern Pacific Region. Offerings from more than 40 local farms...
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States
Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?. Rental prices in the United States have continued to rise, but in Los Angeles, a curious drop in rental rates has given hope that the housing rental market may be slowing down. Data from Realtor.com shows that in...
