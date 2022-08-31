LSU softball received a significant recruiting commitment when Class of 2024 left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener pledged to LSU via Twitter on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Heavener said in her Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has ever pushed me to be the best!!”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO