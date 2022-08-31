Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
theadvocate.com
As Baton Rouge charter schools grow, traditional schools continue to shrink.
Charter schools continue to educate a growing share of the school population in East Baton Rouge Parish, while traditional public schools overall are losing students — particularly middle and high schools. This is one of the stories that emerges from enrollment counts released so far this school year by...
theadvocate.com
COVID cases climb among Louisiana schoolchildren after schools return from summer
As students in Louisiana have returned to school from summer break so has COVID, with cases among school-age children nearly quadrupling while other age groups show little change. Last time counts about children ages 5-17 were this high was in early February when Louisiana was coming out of an outbreak...
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's key violence prevention programs is poised to get a big boost
A struggling Baton Rouge nonprofit aiming at reducing violent crime by asking at-risk youth to "call a Truce" with rivals is poised to receive $375,000 that will allow it to expand the help it gives to families in the parish's underserved communities. City leaders hope that will mean more after-school...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts, roadworks and turn lanes: See the big projects coming to Livingston Parish
A bunch of roundabouts, road works and infrastructure projects will be coming to Livingston Parish over the next few years, thanks to a big infusion of state money. Local leaders say that will be helpful in a parish that saw unprecedented population growth in the last decade, bringing problems like traffic and flooding.
theadvocate.com
What makes a good neighbor? Readers thankful for acts of kindness, selflessness
You can choose your friends but usually not your neighbors. So, when you find good ones, it’s something to celebrate. When you find great ones, it’s something to talk about. The Advocate’s request for stories about really good neighbors brought nominees who demonstrate the significant impact a neighbor...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge man arrested in string of Ulta Beauty thefts in Lafayette, other Louisiana cities
A man wanted in a rash of thefts at Ulta Beauty storefronts in Lafayette and across south Louisiana has been arrested. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested in Livingston Parish on Thursday and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges including 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft stemming from Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Crawfish cakes with poached eggs, pumpkin cookies and BLT sandwich: Best things we ate this week
I have been a fan of French Truck's New Orleans iced coffee for years. Despite all of that caffeine, I have somehow been sleeping on this Government Street coffee shop's lunch menu. Maybe it's their relatively new light-up menu or my colleague Leah Vann recently posting pictures of her working lunch from French Truck, but I finally tried it.
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men indicted as part of scheme to launder millions through fake companies
Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said. Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C....
theadvocate.com
Loss to Oklahoma power gives Scotlandville parameters for Week 2 showdown with Karr
Sure, Ryan Cook wanted to get a victory in his first game as Scotlandville’s head football coach. But the veteran assistant coach knew there were other variables to consider. Which is why Cook said he was pleased, even though the Hornets lost 35-20 to McAlester, Oklahoma, at Shreveport’s Battle...
theadvocate.com
Livonia High School closes Friday, cancels football game after fight causes hospitalization
A Pointe Coupee Parish high school canceled its football game hours before it was scheduled to start Friday after a fight left one student hospitalized. Livonia High School entered a partial lockdown Thursday morning after a fight broke out among several students in a classroom, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion.
theadvocate.com
Ascension corrections officer fired; he was accused of videoing himself amid jail fight
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has fired a corrections officer who investigators say recorded surveillance video of himself while he was caught last weekend in the middle of a fight between two parish jail inmates. Sheriff's detectives learned Mathew Hall used his cell phone to record the video of himself...
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
theadvocate.com
Ex-Redemptorist, Southern Lab star, former Family Christian coach claim head hoops jobs
Istrouma and Woodlawn are in the midst of football season, but both schools completed a key crossover coaching move Friday. Woodlawn hired former Family Christian Academy coach Stefson Arnold as its new boys basketball coach. JR Harris, who starred at Redemptorist and Southern Lab, is the new Istrouma boys basketball coach.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Episcopal-Plaquemine was decided in a nail-biting finish to start 2022
YOUNGSVILLE Stephen Hearen will have to wait at least one more week to record his first career win as a head coach at the prep level, but the Ascension Episcopal head man still thinks he learned something positive about his team after Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season.
theadvocate.com
LSU softball gets commitment from nation's top recruit in Class of 2024
LSU softball received a significant recruiting commitment when Class of 2024 left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener pledged to LSU via Twitter on Friday. “I’m so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University,” Heavener said in her Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to my family, coaches and everyone who has ever pushed me to be the best!!”
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
theadvocate.com
Brusly scores 17 straight points to rally past Port Allen in Sugar Cane Classic
Despite trailing by two scores late in the third quarter, Brusly rallied to claim a 23-20 win over Port Allen, which keeps the Sugar Cane Classic trophy with the Panthers for another year. Brusly engineered a 14-point comeback and scored 17 straight in the 51st Sugar Cane Classic game played...
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
