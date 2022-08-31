ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skoda Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity

Skoda, the Czech manufacturer of practical and reasonably priced vehicles, has a new logo. It comes as a continuation of the brand’s new design language unveiled with the Vision 7S concept and is said to be the biggest change in Skoda’s identity in the last 30 years. Fueling...
Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport Debuts For Europe With Tuned Suspension

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a compact crossover that fits below the C-HR in the brand's lineup in some markets. To make the little vehicle more exciting, the automaker is introducing a mildly sporty GR Sport variant to the range. Pre-sales start in Europe in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available at this time.
Volvo C40 Recharge Performs Poorly In The Moose Test

Surprisingly, a number of crossover EVs performed better than the Volvo. As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
All Polestar 6 LA Concept Build Slots Reserved One Week After Debut

Polestar has announced that build slot reservations for its 6 LA Concept have already sold out. The all-electric roadster won’t launch until 2026, and Polestar will limit production to just 500 examples. Now, reserved build slots aren’t sales, but they indicate a certain interest in the proposed EV.
Audi RS Q E-Tron E2 Is An Updated Off-Road Racer Destined For Dakar

Audi fused electrification and off-road performance rather well with its RS Q e-tron. The dedicated racing vehicle was built to handle the grueling environments of off-road endurance competition, and actually, it won in its very first outing in March 2022 at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi has taken that experience and evolved the EV into the menacing off-roader seen here, known simply as the RS Q e-tron E2.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Has 315 Horsepower, 310 Pound-Feet Of Torque

As promised, Honda is dishing up more information on the 2023 Civic Type R. We still don't have all the data boxes filled in, but we can at least confirm the new Type R is indeed the most powerful ever from the factory. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine generates 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque.
Honda Civic With 1,085 HP Drag Races Modded Audi TT RS In Close Battle

Right now, all attention in the Honda world is on the new 2023 Civic Type R. However, that car exists because of passionate Honda owners that, for decades, have built crazy-fast Civics like the 1994 hatchback featured in this Hoonigan video. When this car was new, who would've thought it would someday be a 1,085-horsepower, eight-second drag-racing monster?
Kia EV9 Rendering Previews Imposing Electric Family Hauler

In November last year, Kia previewed its largest and most luxurious electric vehicle to date with the EV9 concept. This machine will soon morph into a production model which is currently under development. We’ve seen a number of spy photos with the EV9 and now it’s time to take an early look at the final design of the family hauler.
Hymer Revamps Camper Vans Based On Fiat Chassis

For the 2023 model year, Hymer is giving its Fiat Camper Vans a major overhaul. The outgoing design, which has been around for six years, will be replaced by revamped styling and functionalities that aim to target a new set of buyers. According to the German company, camping has undergone a fundamental change in image in recent years, with younger and newbie motorhome buyers expressing more interest.
Dacia Jogger By Camperiz Is A Tiny RV With Lots Of Features

In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as an RV. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a motorhome at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Rendering Imagines A High-Performance Beauty In Blue

The past several months have seen no shortage of spy shots showing the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. We know the high-performance EV is coming, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of when it’ll arrive. What we can’t be totally certain of is how the Ioniq 5 N will look. Well, enter Motor1.com’s trusty renderists, who have taken our extensive gallery of spy shots and imagined what Hyundai N’s fourth model will look like.
Mercedes-Benz Grille: Evolution From Radiator Cover To EV Sensor Hub

The grille is the easiest way to discern a car's make. It serves as the face of the automobile, which gives it an identity amid the sea of automotive brands on the planet. But unlike the human face, vehicle grilles go younger with time, evolving and conforming to what the car needs and what is allowed beyond the limits of functionalities.
Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring

Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
Buick Envista Debuts In China Introducing New Global Design Language

Buick continues to refresh its Chinese model range with the introduction of the all-new Envista crossover. The American automaker describes the vehicle as “a high-spirited urban compact SUV” designed and developed for the young generation of customers in the People’s Republic. It will compete in the country’s compact crossover segment, which is currently one of the most popular and crowded automotive categories in China.
BMW E30 M3 With 2JZ Engine Swap Terrorizes Nurburgring With 1,300 HP

Few performance cars are as revered as the original BMW M3. We're talking the E30, built in the 1980s with understated styling and an S14 four-pot screaming away under the hood. It's a formula you just don't mess with, and yet, here we have an E30 M3 packing power from ... Toyota? Maybe now the BMW enthusiasts understand how Supra fans feel.
