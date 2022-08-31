ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)

Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Santa Barbara Independent

Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Lompoc Record

Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project

Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California

A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
calcoastnews.com

Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles

A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
