Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Morro Bay the week of Aug. 21
In total, 7 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last three weeks in the week of August 21, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $644.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Aug. 21
In total, 26 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $595.
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
San Luis Obispo breaks heat record set in 1955
Here’s how high the mercury reached in SLO today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased the week of Aug. 22
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased in the last week to $386. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $448. The most expensive community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Real estate bidding wars: Where SLO County homes most often sell for above asking price
The typical home sells for above the list price in many communities.
Local donut chain expands to old Sunshine Donuts spot
SloDoCo is expanding to a second location in San Luis Obispo, filling the spot left behind when a different local donut shop closed down earlier this year.
Morro Bay avocado festival is getting a new name — and a new location
The revamped festival includes a family-friendly movie night and a concert at Morro Rock.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lompoc Record
Pale Blue Dot granted 5th extension for Lompoc space center project
Plans to develop an immersive space-themed entertainment park in Lompoc are still in the works after the City Council voted unanimously to grant Pale Blue Dot Ventures a fifth extension on two project deadlines, and denied the extension of a third. The memorandum of understanding, which the council voted to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
House sells for $1.7 million in Los Osos, California
A spacious house built in 1976 located in the 2800 block of Rodman Drive in Los Osos has a new owner. The 2,170-square-foot property was sold on July 26, 2022 for $1,685,000, or $776 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pinedorado Parade returns to Cambria — to the delight of heat-fleeing crowds
See photos from today’s festivities in Cambria.
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
108 degrees and higher: Here’s a look at the heat wave’s forecast for Paso Robles
Check out the record highs for the next seven days as they stand right now.
SLO County farm has one of the best pumpkin patches in the nation, Yelp says
The farm grows more than 60 varieties of pumpkins.
calcoastnews.com
Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles
A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night. Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag. Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
Comments / 0