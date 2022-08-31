ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Class teaches how to grow pizza ingredients

Pizza fans can learn to grow their own toppings in a container garden during the Marana Parks & Recreation Department’s Make and Take Pizza Garden class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Marana Heritage Park’s barn. The class of 12 students will explore gardening tomatoes,...
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

Eating on a budget in Tucson: 7 of our favorite picks for $7 or less

Inflation is hitting everyone hard. Rent is going up and wages are staying the same. Most of your favorite restaurants need to charge more to cover the cost of ingredients, supply chain issues and labor. Finding affordable food is more important than ever, and also harder to find — especially when supporting local. We’re here to help, with our favorite, filling picks for $7 or less.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
State
Oregon State
Tucson, AZ
Health
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman with dementia goes missing in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a woman who went missing in Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Police Department said Norma Jean Lafoya was last seen Aug. 24. Lafoya had been traveling from state to state with various people but had been staying...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
xpopress.com

JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show - September 2022

At the JOGS Tucson Gem and Jewelry Show, wholesale dealers, miners, designers,. and manufacturers from the U.S. and overseas gather for 4 days of exploring trendy. jewelry, gems and minerals while shopping for exclusive, event-specific deals. About 350 booths showcase finished pieces that skew from antique and designer to gold...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delaney Schnell
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Tucson, AZ — 25 Top Places!

Tucson is an epitome of heritage cuisine, with a history of good food going all the way back to over 4,000 years. Mexican and Native American culinary traditions are woven together to form the city’s rich gastronomic legacy, and you’re sure to find the best brunch in Tucson in one of these places.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Massage Therapy#Physical Therapy#Salt Water#Levity Wellness Center#Ua
KOLD-TV

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Despite a gloomy economic forecast, Marana expects to shine

Even if the economy tanks and businesses are laying off employees, Marana’s outlook is good, and it’s all due to one thing, said Mayor Ed Honea at Marana Chamber of Commerce’s Marana Insights meeting, held Aug. 25. “The biggest asset the town has, it’s not the town...
MARANA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

New Restaurant Comes To Tucson

Portillo’s is a new restaurant coming to Tucson! Located at Tucson’s El Con center, this restaurant is a vintage diner you all will love. This establishment was started in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest in a small trailer to sell hot dogs out of. Now, 70 years later, it’s a big name brand and there are over 70 locations across states. Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef, cheese fries, and chocolate cake, along with chocolate cake shakes, but have a lot more to offer!
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch

In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
SONOITA, AZ
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy