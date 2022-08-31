Read full article on original website
Louisiana will rebid Jimmie Davis Bridge project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that it will re-issue the notice of intent for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) capacity project in Caddo and Bossier parishes. The new NOI restarts the procurement process and incorporates changes that address feedback received by the state. This process is...
Columbia County lottery sales $446,892 during July
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $446,892 in July, according to a report released August 29 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Office of the Arkansas Lottery. This is up from sales of $401,477 in June. For July, Columbia County had winnings of $252,058 awarded, according to...
Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds
One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
COVID-19 cases down in four South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases were down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,095. Total Active Cases: 56, down one since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
COVID-19 cases surge in Union County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Union County soared by 16 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Columbia County active cases rose by one to 57. There were no new virus-related deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,101. Total Active...
