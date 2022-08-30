Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage Interview: Jerria Martin; Director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County
The Drug Free Communities of Dallas County's Hope Dealers have released a music video for their song "Drug Free Like Me" featuring guest appearances from various public faces from Selma and throughout the county. Appearances include the probate judge's office, Vaughan Regional Medical Center, the fire department, the police department,...
WSFA
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent at Tuesday’s town hall meeting. “And I do get you been here for six weeks, but at $255,000, sir, I want to see some results,” one attendee said. The room was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
alabamanews.net
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
The mystery behind Troy’s masked, banana-wielding students
Their videos in total have gotten nearly 1 million likes.
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Herbert Blackmon of Orrville
Herbert Blackmon is a retired teacher. He was nominated for being a champion for the less fortunate and true servant leader. Blackmon spent 35 years in education, and now gives back to his community through special programs at the Five Points Community Development Center. “He has dedicated his retirement life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegreenvillestandard.com
Main Street Alabama meets with Georgiana
The Main Street Alabama group held a meeting with Georgiana small business owners and officials Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. What is Main Street Alabama? Main Street Alabama incorporated in 2010 to serve as state coordinator of the Main Street program. It follows a 40-year-old model for community revitalization that has...
Montgomery, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Montgomery. The Springwood School football team will have a game with Evangel Christian Academy on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. The Opelika High School football team will have a game with Robert E. Lee High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00.
WSFA
Montgomery initiative helps minority-owned businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has made doing business in the country harder, especially for minority-owned businesses. The city of Montgomery has started an initiative called “Doing Business in Montgomery” to target minority businesses that are struggling to stay afloat. The city announced its plan to transfer $20...
Mississippi wanted fugitive spotted in Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is issuing a public advisory regarding a Mississippi fugitive who was spotted in the state Thursday. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss., was involved in a vehicle theft that occurred on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. He […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuskegee, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School football team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory SchoolBooker T. Washington High School.
wvtm13.com
Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
WSFA
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a youth residential facility in Tuskegee. That suit alleges physical and sexual abuse led to a teen’s suicide. The lawsuit stems from the death of 15-year-old Connor Bennett, who lived at Brighter Path Tuskegee, formerly called Sequel,...
WSFA
PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School is implementing new safety measures for its sporting events. Officials said the new procedures will address security concerns and prevent potential issues in the future. The following policies are now in effect at Stanley-Jensen Stadium:. Clear bag policy. No passes out. All school...
WSFA
Cooking with the GM: Best Chocolate Cake
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)
WSFA
Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
WSFA
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police. Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greenville Advocate
Local boxing legend, Earnie Shavers, dies at 78
Editor’s Note: Anecdotes and accounts of Earnie Shavers’ life were provided by biographer Marshall Terrill from his book, “Welcome to the Big Time.”. Legendary boxer, Earnie Shavers, died Sept. 1, just one day after his 78th birthday. Born in Garland, a town in southern Butler County, Earnie...
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0