All-American Cocking Leads Blue Dragon Cross Country into 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Louise Cocking is a rare commodity entering the 2022 cross country season for Hutchinson Community College. Cocking, a sophomore from Derbyshire, England, will be a rare third-year participant for the Blue Dragons this season. Cocking’s resume as a Blue Dragon cross country runner is impressive:
Dragons Notch Big Road Victory in KJCCC Opener
KANSAS CITY, Kansas – The Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team opened the 2022 Jayhawk Conference season with a key 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Blue Devils on Wednesday at the KCK Soccer Complex. The Blue Dragons start a season 3-0 for the first time since 2018....
Salthawks Soar after Rugged Start in Beating Eisenhower
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It was a tough start to the season for the Hutchinson High football team. Just 14 minutes into the season, the Salthawks had given up 20 points and trailed Eisenhower by 13. The Salthawks defense stiffened after, and behind a great game from quarterback Nic Lange,...
Bullpups Open the High School Football Season at Home, Defeating Great Bend
McPherson, Kan. – High School Football made its return back to McPherson on Friday Night, as the Bullpups hosted the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium. Before fans could comfortably find their seat, the Bullpups were able to force a turnover on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, as Gavin Richardson would come up with the Pups first takeaway.
Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central
BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
Dean, Serrano Earn Jayhawk Weekly Volleyball Honors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Freshman middle Anna Dean and sophomore setter Andrea Serrano had exceptional weeks to lead the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team to an 8-0 record last week. The Blue Dragon duo on Tuesday were named the Jayhawk Conference’s Division I Volleyball Player and Setter of the week....
Bulldog Cross Country Teams Kick off 2022 Season at Terry Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson College Cross Country team got off to a great start at the 21 team Terry Masterson Twilight hosted by Hutchinson Community College. The men finished 7th overall led by a 21st place finish by Freshman Alexander Holmes with a 4 mile time of...
MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
SC’s Troyer inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame
STERLING, Kan. – Team accolades are nothing new for Sterling College Forensics Coach, Ken Troyer. He was recently honored for his individual accomplishments as a coach by being inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. “Congratulations to Ken Troyer...
Bullpup Girls Golf Finishes 6th in First Ever Tournament
Augusta, Kan. – An already historic season began Thursday for the Bullpup Girls Golf Team, as they took the course for their first tournament in program history, as they traveled to Augusta, placing 6th in the 8-team invitational. “I am extremely proud of our program and all of the girls.” said Head Coach Treg Fawl.
Bulldog Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Doane
McPherson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson Men’s Soccer team shut out Doane University tonight with a final score of 3-0. This win gives McPherson its first victory of the 2022 season. McPherson came out of the gates firing with an early goal in the 4th minute of the...
Ad Astra Radio Football Preview: Rice County
2021: 0-8 Postseason: Did not qualify. Top returning players: Christian Cavender, sr., QB/RB; Kaiden Strickland, sr., G; Jeremiah Davis, so., G; Jaden Freisner, sr., RB; Alex Cavender, sr., QB/RB; Garrett Brady, sr., TE. Key game: Sept. 23 at Burrton. Depth has often been an issue for the Kats, but dropping...
MHS JV Netters Take Second in Home Invitational
McPherson, Kan. – After a delayed start to the tournament, Coach Ricardo Sanchez felt the players made the most of their time on the courts on Tuesday, as the Bullpup JV Tennis team took second as they hosted seven other schools for an invitational. “I did feel that they started to settle in after a couple of matches and we ended the evening with everyone playing well and everyone winning their final match.” said Coach Sanchez following the tournament.
McPherson High School Honored by the KSHSAA
TOPEKA, Kan. – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from...
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
Two Buhler USD 313 Teachers Nominated for Kansas Horizon Award
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Buhler USD 313 teachers were recognized Tuesday for being Kansas Horizon Award nominees. Each year the Kansas State Department of Education recognizes exceptional first years of teaching. Nominees include Alexis Comley, 6th-8th grade vocal music and choir teacher at Prairie Hills Middle School, and Ashley...
KWCH.com
Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
