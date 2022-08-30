Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Soar after Rugged Start in Beating Eisenhower
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – It was a tough start to the season for the Hutchinson High football team. Just 14 minutes into the season, the Salthawks had given up 20 points and trailed Eisenhower by 13. The Salthawks defense stiffened after, and behind a great game from quarterback Nic Lange,...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Open the High School Football Season at Home, Defeating Great Bend
McPherson, Kan. – High School Football made its return back to McPherson on Friday Night, as the Bullpups hosted the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium. Before fans could comfortably find their seat, the Bullpups were able to force a turnover on the Panthers’ first play from scrimmage, as Gavin Richardson would come up with the Pups first takeaway.
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Win Back-to-Back Meets to Begin 2022 Season
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson High School hosted a Girls Varsity Tennis Invitational Thursday that included the Bullpups and six other schools. The Pups were able to use their home court to their advantage to finish first, as they’ve now begun the 2022 season with back-to-back tournament wins. “Our...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Prepare to Open the 2022 Football Season vs Great Bend Friday Night
McPherson, Kan. – After concluding the 2021 season 7-3 overall, and 5-1 in AVCTL Div. III, Head Football Coach Jace Pavlovich and the McPherson High Bullpups are eager to kickoff the 2022 season Friday night, as they’re set to host the Great Bend Panthers at McPherson Stadium at 7 p.m.
adastraradio.com
Bulldog Men’s Soccer Shuts Out Doane
McPherson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson Men’s Soccer team shut out Doane University tonight with a final score of 3-0. This win gives McPherson its first victory of the 2022 season. McPherson came out of the gates firing with an early goal in the 4th minute of the...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Fall in 4 Sets at Seward County
Liberal, Kan. – Freshman Taniya Golden had a career-high 20 kills, but the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team saw its 10-match winning streak come to an end with a four-set Jayhawk West loss at Seward County in a nationally ranked matchup. The No. 13 Blue Dragons won the first...
adastraradio.com
Dean, Serrano Earn Jayhawk Weekly Volleyball Honors
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Freshman middle Anna Dean and sophomore setter Andrea Serrano had exceptional weeks to lead the Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team to an 8-0 record last week. The Blue Dragon duo on Tuesday were named the Jayhawk Conference’s Division I Volleyball Player and Setter of the week....
adastraradio.com
Buhler Can’t Keep Up in Second Half in Loss to Andover Central
BUHLER, Kan. – A much-anticipated Class 4A semifinal rematch looked the part Friday at Crusader Stadium well into the second half. But Buhler ultimately couldn’t keep up, and Andover Central pulled away late for a 35-13 win. Andover Central handed Buhler its only two losses last season, one...
adastraradio.com
MMS Opens the Football Season; 7th and 8th Grade Results from Thursday
McPherson, Kan. – The McPherson 8th Grade Football team opened the season at Grant Complex Thursday, taking on Valley Center where they would fall 14-0. “Really proud of the way our 8th-grade boys competed last night against an excellent Valley Center team. Said Coach Heath Gerstner, “They were the better team and were very physical.” It was 0-0 at halftime and Gerstner felt they had let some opportunities get away to have a lead potentially, but penalties and some breakdowns would prove costly in the second half.
adastraradio.com
Bulldog Cross Country Teams Kick off 2022 Season at Terry Masterson Twilight
Hutchinson, Kan. (macbulldogs.com) – The McPherson College Cross Country team got off to a great start at the 21 team Terry Masterson Twilight hosted by Hutchinson Community College. The men finished 7th overall led by a 21st place finish by Freshman Alexander Holmes with a 4 mile time of...
adastraradio.com
All-American Cocking Leads Blue Dragon Cross Country into 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Louise Cocking is a rare commodity entering the 2022 cross country season for Hutchinson Community College. Cocking, a sophomore from Derbyshire, England, will be a rare third-year participant for the Blue Dragons this season. Cocking’s resume as a Blue Dragon cross country runner is impressive:
adastraradio.com
CC Tiger Men Open with 3-0 Shutout Over Ecclesia
McPherson, Kan. – The Central Christian College men’s soccer team kicked off their 2022 campaign with a 3-0 win at home over the Ecclesia College Royals. It was both a solid performance from the Tigers, but at the same time extremely frustrating for both players and coaching staff. The Royals, though a much improved side from previous seasons, was forced to play in their defensive third for a majority of the game, relying on counter attacks to generate movement forward. The Tigers controlled the game and found themselves on the attack and dominating the time of possession. The frustrating part was the despite taking 27 shots they only put 11 of those on frame, and of those 11, only three found the back of the net.
adastraradio.com
MHS Boys Claim 4th, Girls 6th in Opening Cross Country Invitational Thursday
Great Bend, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team opened the season Thursday, both varsity teams were able to set new times for the season that they look to improve on, while improving on their average time as a team by over a minute from their meet last season at the Lake Barton Course.
crusadernews.com
One tear changed it all
Coming as a graduate from both Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Texas Tech, Maria Gutierrez was welcomed as our new Assistant athletic trainer. The spark for Gutierrez’s passion began when she tore her own ACL while playing basketball at OPSU. This introduced her to the world of athletic training and allowed her to gain observation hours while deciding if this was really what she wanted to do. Gutierrez went on to get both her bachelors and her masters, which primarily consisted of two years of athletic training.
adastraradio.com
SC’s Troyer inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame
STERLING, Kan. – Team accolades are nothing new for Sterling College Forensics Coach, Ken Troyer. He was recently honored for his individual accomplishments as a coach by being inducted into Kansas Speech and Communication Association’s College Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. “Congratulations to Ken Troyer...
adastraradio.com
Karen Joan Anderson
Karen Joan Anderson, 74, of McPherson, KS, formerly of Scottsdale, AZ and Lindsborg, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. On April 30, 2021, she retired from Walters Optometry where she was the office manager. Karen was born on February 14, 1948,...
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
adastraradio.com
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
KWCH.com
A few chances for rain mixed in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.
