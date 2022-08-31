ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Drug court all about hard work, hope

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago
Elkhart County Drug Court graduate Brooke Hershberger fist-bumps Andrew Griffith during a ceremony Tuesday. Also pictured, from left, are Sen. Todd Young, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker and program coordinator Gloria Navarro. Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

ELKHART — Brooke Hershberger was facing 10 years in prison after a decade of meth addiction when she entered the drug court program two years ago.

Hershberger and a dozen other members of the Elkhart County Drug Court Class of 2021-22 marked their graduation Tuesday. Dozens more are in different phases of the problem-solving court program, which gives repeat offenders with substance abuse issues a chance to reduce their sentence after an intense 18 months.

