Drug court all about hard work, hope
ELKHART — Brooke Hershberger was facing 10 years in prison after a decade of meth addiction when she entered the drug court program two years ago.
Hershberger and a dozen other members of the Elkhart County Drug Court Class of 2021-22 marked their graduation Tuesday. Dozens more are in different phases of the problem-solving court program, which gives repeat offenders with substance abuse issues a chance to reduce their sentence after an intense 18 months.
Comments / 1