Elkhart, IN

Fence goes up around city's community garden

By BLAIR YANKEY byankey@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago
ELKHART — Each year the Michiana Master Gardeners strive to donate up to 1,000 pounds of fresh produce grown from the Airport Community Garden to the needy, but four-legged critters seem to believe the garden is a salad bar.

Now the critters will now have to get around, or through, a 6-foot fence.

