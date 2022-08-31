Two long pass plays gave host Redmond an early lead and fueled the Panthers’ 44-8 Class 5A football win over Hood River Valley on Friday in Central Oregon. The first four Redmond scores – all in the decisive first half - were connections between quarterback Colton Horner and speedy Nathan Wachs. They hooked up on pass plays of 69 and 43 yards to give Redmond a 14-0 lead. The Panthers tacked on another score with a little more than three minutes remaining until halftime and another with under a minute remaining before the break.

