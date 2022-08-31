ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s Stunning Bridgerton Experience Is Closing Its Ballroom Doors Soon

It’s no secret that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has been the talk of the Ton since it opened in July. This luxurious ball, which immerses guests in the iconic Shondaland hit series on Netflix, has been a dazzling spectacle in cities across the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Montreal, and of course, Atlanta.
Fans showcase creative costumes in Downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Princesses, superheroes, and even people dressed as Nicolas Cage are wandering the streets of Downtown Atlanta for this year’s Dragon Con. “I just like looking at the parade and dressing up,” said Riley Thompson, who was cosplaying as Tobi from ‘Naruto.’. “I’m excited I...
INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
Atlanta-set “Honk For Jesus” pokes fun at the Black church, but with fondness

Identical twins Adamma and Adanne Ebo grew up in Atlanta, the children of Nigerian immigrants, thinking one day they’d become lawyers. While Adanne did indeed attend law school, Adamma changed courses and enrolled in UCLA to study directing. These days, the two are working together as part of their Ejime Productions and are Sundance darlings, with their new film Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul bowing in theaters and on Peacock Friday.
Fox Theatre announces September events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fox Theatre has announced its September events lineup. PAW Patrol Live!, Joe Rogan and Brandi Carlile are just some of the events coming to the Midtown venue. PAW Patrol Live! will come to the Fox Theatre Sept. 10 and 11 for a new pirate adventure....
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta

Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
Shay London Shapewear Collection

Shay London joins us to share about her Shapewear collection that helps women of all colors, ages, shapes and sizes feel their best. For more information, visit www.shopshaylondon.com.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) is the “First Lady” of Wander to Greater Paths, an Atlanta Southern Baptist megachurch run by her husband, Lee-Curtis (Sterling K. Brown). They are 25,000 parishioners strong—or rather, they were 25,000 parishioners strong. When writer/director Adamma Ebo’s film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” opens, they are down to five of their former faithful. A mysterious scandal has depleted their ranks, and a documentary crew helmed by an unseen woman named Anita is shooting footage for the Lee-Curtis Childs redemption tour. The disgraced pastor tells his wife that his comeback is going to be like the film “Rocky.” “But Rocky lost,” she informs him. This comparison is the first of many portents of doom.
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Golf Classic Raises $240,000 For Education, Mentorship

100 Black Men of Atlanta raised $240,000 at their 24th annual 100 Golf Classic, held Tuesday, August 23 at the River Club. The highly anticipated event was led by Tournament Chair Michael K. Anderson of Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. and Event Co-Chairs Morris Little, Esq. of Taylor English Duma LLP and Wayne Copper of Allstate – Copper Insurance Agency.
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
International Bacon Day

Food & Lifestyle Expert Carolina Tarazona shares tasty dishes for International Bacon Day. For more information visit: Smithfield.com.
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
