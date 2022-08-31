ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

By Via AP news wire
Russia 's Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a temporary move to it announced in advance.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant said earlier this month that it would the cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until Saturday for what it says is a three-day pause for routine maintenance at a compressor station.

According to Gazprom, the only remaining turbine, which is located at the Portovaya compressor station, needs maintenance. The head of Germany 's Federal Network Agency, Klaus Mueller, has said that the maintenance work is technically incomprehensible and he considers it a way of punishing Germany for siding with Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Gazprom has repeatedly reduced the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 claiming technical issues such as equipment repairs. Germany calls these cuts a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Russia has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Russia recently has accounted for about a third of Germany’s gas supplies. The government said last week that the drop in gas flows confirmed that Germany can’t rely on Russian deliveries, announcing that it would step up its gas storage requirements and take further measures to conserve supplies.

Related
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

Gas prices are set to soar further when the markets open on Monday after Russia confirmed that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain shut indefinitely.The 1,200km (745 miles) gas link runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany and was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing several days of maintenance work.However, state-controlled Gazprom said it had discovered “oil leaks” in a turbine during maintenance. It did not give any timescale on when the pipeline would reopen. Although Siemens Energy– which usually services the turbines – said such a leak should not prevent operation.The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Russia planning ‘decisive energy blow to all Europeans’, Ukraine’s Zelensky warns

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Europeans to expect a difficult winter as the Russian assault on his country leads to cuts in oil and gas exports by Moscow.Mr Zelensky warned in his daily video address that Russia is preparing for a “decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter”.He was speaking on Saturday after Moscow shut down a main pipeline that supplies Russian gas to the continent. Moscow has cited Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine and technical issues for the energy disruptions. European countries which have backed the Kyiv government with diplomatic and military...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ramps up energy war with gas pipeline shutdown

Russia‘s state-controlled Gazprom unveiled a major escalation in its energy war with Western Europe on Friday by announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will remain closed indefinitely, a move which threatens the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.The announcement was immediately condemned in capitals across the continent, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a long, harsh winter on rationing and potentially crippling price rises.The underwater 1,200km (745 miles) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jared Kushner claims Ukraine war would not have happened if Donald Trump had been president

The war in Ukraine would not have happened if Donald Trump was still president, his son-in-law has said. Former senior adviser to Mr Trump, Jared Kushner, claimed the ex-president led peace in Europe and put China on its “backfoot.” “We had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot and now we have a war in Ukraine with Russia - that never would have happened,” Mr Kushner said.He claimed that Mr Trump was laughed at when he suggested Germany should not be reliant on Russian gas. It comes after Russia‘s state-owned energy company halted...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
The Independent

Swedish leader tackles crime, energy fears on campaign trail

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Sunday was on the campaign trail a week before Sweden's national election to tackle fears over gang violence and rising electricity bills.Andersson traveled by bus to communities near Stockholm to try to reassure voters. The election on Sept. 11 comes amid a sense of rising insecurity, with a spate of shootings in Sweden making crime a key campaign issue. Russia’s war against Ukraine led Sweden, along with Finland, to take the historic step of applying to join NATO. That step has reassured many, and is so uncontested it hasn't been an issue in the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Climate activists leave tunnel demanding end to new oil and gas projects

Climate activists have ended their occupation of a tunnel dug beneath an Essex road after 13 days.Several Just Stop Oil campaigners were in the tunnel underneath St Clements Way in Grays – a key delivery route for the nearby oil terminal – since August 23, protesting against what they see as government inaction over the climate crisis.The tunnellers, who voluntarily left the tunnel at around 3.45pm on Sunday, are demanding the government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.Just Stop Oil said the protesters were arrested by Essex Police.I cannot stand by and watch while our government allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Four feared dead after private jet ‘carrying family of three’ crashes into Baltic Sea

Four passengers are feared dead after a private Cessna plane crashed off the coast of Latvia, Sweden’s rescue service has said, after NATO scrambled jets to follow its erratic course.The aircraft, registered in Austria, was en route to Cologne, in Germany, on Sunday. German newspaper Bild reported that the plane was carrying the pilot, a man, a woman and a person it described as a daughter, without sourcing the information.The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft was flying from Jerez in southern Spain, from where it took off at 12.56pm GMT (1.56pm in the UK), according to FlightRadar24 website.Swedish and German media...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Elon Musk’s long history of questionable takes on climate change

Elon Musk, the man who topped Bloomberg’s 2021 list of “green” billionaires, recently surprised observers when he called for more fossil fuel exploration at an energy conference.“At this time, we actually need more oil and gas, not less,” the Tesla CEO said on Monday at an event in Stavanger, Norway, adding that he didn’t want to “demonize” the fossil fuel industry.He argued that despite various efforts to build renewable technologies, the invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia’s fossil fuel industry were pinching energy supplies in Europe. "Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lebanon flotilla rallies at Israel sea border ahead of talks

Lebanese protesters on Sunday sailed down the country’s coast in dozens of fishing boats and yachts toward Israel, days before a U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut to continue mediating in a maritime border dispute between the two countries. Lebanon and Israel, which have been officially at war since the latter's creation in 1948, both claim an area of some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to exploit offshore gas reserves as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in its modern history. Lebanon and Israel kicked off maritime border talks almost two...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Refugees minister quits Government and declares his job ‘essentially complete’

Lord Harrington, who was appointed refugees minister in the wake of the war in Ukraine, has quit the Government before a new leader takes over.In Government since March, Lord Harrington stressed his resignation is no reflection on either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and he instead feels it is the right time to leave a “temporary” position.Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to his efforts, with the outgoing Prime Minister saying that Government would miss his “wealth of experience”.Lord Harrington, who thanked Mr Johnson for appointing him, said his decision means the next prime minister can “save” on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

Iran said Friday its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go, the latest maritime incident involving the U.S. Navy's new drone fleet in the Mideast. Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet, acknowledged the incident on Friday to The Associated Press but declined to immediately elaborate.Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined what appeared to be two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. State TV...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

