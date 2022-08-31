ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Gakpo: Everton and Leeds ‘join chase to sign PSV star’

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in a race for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo . His side rejected a 25m euro (£21.4m) bid from the Saints earlier this week.

The same paper writes Atletico Madrid are ready to make a £20m offer for 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz , who is in his final year of his contract.

The Mail writes Chelsea are in final talks for a £77m deal for 20year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol by Thursday’s deadline. But, the paper writes the Blues intend to loan him back to his club.

Arsenal and Everton have joined a host of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Metro.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hector Bellerin : 90min reports Barcelona may move for the 27-year-old Arsenal right-back.

Layvin Kurzawa : Fulham are hoping to sign the 29-year-old PSG defender, according to the Telegraph.

Manchester United provided ‘big statement’ of improvement with win over Arsenal, claims Roy Keane

Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Arsenal was a ‘big statement’ of things to come, according to club legend Roy Keane.Debutant Antony put Erik ten Hag’s men in front before Bukayo Saka equalised after half-time.But a brace from Marcus Rashford sent a jubilant Old Trafford crowd home happy as the hosts secured a fourth successive Premier League win.The victory also ends Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the season and Keane feels it is a major step in the right direction for his former club.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "It's another big statement. This is what you want Manchester United...
VAR vitriol and Man Utd continue rise – 5 things we learned this weekend

Arsenal’s winning start to the season was finally spoiled by a Manchester United side on the rise while a host of controversial rulings saw VAR in the spotlight again .Here, the PA news agency picks out five things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action.VAR vitriol If the introduction of VAR was intended to make decision-making a more harmonious prospect in the Premier League, this weekend provided a strong argument that it has achieved quite the opposite.West Ham boss David Moyes criticised the refereeing in his side’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, reserving especially choice words for VAR official Jarred Gillett...
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone

Ella Toone has no doubt England have “a target on our back” following the summer’s European Championship success.The Lionesses beat eight-time winners Germany at Wembley in the Euros final on July 31 to taste major tournament glory for the first time.Their first outing since then saw Sarina Wiegman’s side secure qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as they defeated Austria 2-0 in Wiener Neustadt on Saturday.That also brought confirmation that, after completing their group games by playing Luxembourg in Stoke on Tuesday, England’s next match will be a return to Wembley on October 7 to...
Man United vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Antony and Marcus Rashford goals

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season in a thrilling clash that saw Antony score on his debut and Marcus Rashford hit a quick-fire double after Bukayo Saka had equalised in the second half.After a bright start by both teams, Arsenal thought they had struck first as Gabriel Martinelli finished a devastating counter-attack but the goal was ruled out by VAR for an earlier foul on Christian Eriksen.From there Arsenal took control but the Gunners were torn apart by United on the break, as Rashford set up Antony to steer a first-time finish past Aaron...
Layvin Kurzawa
Douglas Luiz
Justin Kluivert
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Cody Gakpo
PGMOL to co-operate with Premier League review of controversial VAR incidents

Referees’ body PGMOL has effectively admitted the respective VAR decisions to disallow goals at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday were wrong and promised to “fully co-operate” with a Premier League review of the incidents.The Professional Game Match Officials’ Board took the rare step of  “acknowledging” the specific controversies in a statement on Sunday, and accepted the Premier League’s request for an additional investigation.VAR decisions in all affected matches are already reviewed by a five-strong independent panel comprising representatives of the Premier League and the PGMOL as well as three former players, with their findings sent to the clubs concerned.So it...
Antony makes his mark to announce Man United arrival with a personality to enthral Old Trafford

As feats of escapology go, it ranked rather higher than finding a way out of Ajax when a fee of £85m was offered. Antony seemed trapped by the corner flag. Two defenders were converging on him. He faced the crowd, rather than his teammates, and the situation looked lost for a slight figure.Until he conjured something, and almost a goal, out of nothing. He improvised a backheel to Diogo Dalot, the right-back crossed and Christian Eriksen’s volley flew just wide.It was an act of impudence and not the only one. There were the flamboyant attempts to fool Oleksandr Zinchenko, waving...
Marcus Rashford and Antony help Man Utd end Arsenal’s winning start in thriller

Marcus Rashford’s brace and a dream debut goal for Antony secured Manchester United a fourth successive victory as Premier League leaders Arsenal saw their winning start to the season ended at Old Trafford.Huge rivals back when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger’s sides tussled for titles, it has been a long time since these clubs met with a sense of hope and optimism.Arsenal had won their first five matches of the campaign and United have recovered well after a wretched start to life under Erik ten Hag, with Sunday’s hard-fought 3-1 triumph their latest success.Deadline-day signing Antony was brought in...
Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The 6ft 7in Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15 million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second half.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see...
Antony scores on debut as Man United beat Arsenal to end Gunners’ perfect start

Two clubs that defined the Premier League’s past can look ahead to promising futures, even if only one was left celebrating victory. It will always feel too early to claim that a Manchester United side in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era have turned a corner but this 3-1 victory over Arsenal, won by Marcus Rashford’s brace on the break following a debut goal from Antony, is the latest piece of evidence that their horror start to the season is behind them.It was only a fortnight ago that Erik ten Hag’s side were bottom of the league but this fourth consecutive...
Brendan Rodgers promises to maintain belief and work ethic amid dismal Leicester run

Under-pressure Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insisted he would not shirk responsibility for reviving his rock-bottom side’s fortunes after travelling fans turned on him during a thumping 5-2 defeat at Brighton.Chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang out from the disgruntled away end at the Amex Stadium before a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner was unfurled at full-time following the Foxes’ fifth-successive Premier League loss.City led with just 51 seconds on the clock thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho and were level at 2-2 at the break but have taken only one point from a possible 18 after being outclassed in the second...
Sasa Kalajdzic: Wolves confirm ACL injury suffered by new striker on debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolverhampton Wanderers debut on Saturday, the club have revealed.The Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves.But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory over Southampton was short-lived after he experienced knee pain in the first half, forcing Bruno Lage to replace his new signing for the second period.“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist...
Lowly Leicester fail to ease pressure on Brendan Rodgers in Brighton thumping

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester failed to ease mounting pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after their winless start was extended by a thumping 5-2 defeat at high-flying Brighton.Leandro Trossard’s second-half finish and Alexis Mac Allister’s double – a penalty followed by a stunning late free-kick – condemned the struggling Foxes to a fifth-successive Premier League defeat.The visitors were level at half-time at the Amex Stadium thanks to Patson Daka after a Luke Thomas own goal and a Moises Caicedo strike overturned Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-minute opener.But they were outclassed for the duration of the second period and have now taken just one point from...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Bottom-of-the-table Leicester City failed to ease mounting pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers after their winless start was extended by a thumping 5-2 defeat at high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.Leandro Trossard’s second-half finish and Alexis Mac Allister’s double – a penalty followed by a stunning late free-kick – condemned the struggling Foxes to a fifth-successive Premier League defeat.The visitors were level at half-time at the Amex Stadium thanks to Patson Daka after a Luke Thomas own goal and a Moises Caicedo strike overturned Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-minute opener.But they were outclassed for the duration of the second period and have now taken just one point from a possible 18, leading to a ‘Rodgers Out’ banner being unfurled in the disgruntled away end at full-time. City would also have lost by a bigger margin had Mac Allister not had a stunning long-range strike ruled out for offside against Enock Mwepu following a lengthy VAR check.
Lioness Demi Stokes says misogynistic abuse online ‘really affected’ England players’ game

Misogynistic abuse on social media “really affected” some of the Lionesses’ ability to play football, England left-back Demi Stokes has revealed.Stokes said the Lionesses were “first and foremost humans” and players should not have to play football while plagued with the fear of enduring online abuse for their performances.The 30-year-old, who played for England women’s national football team at the Women’s Euros, revealed that some of the negativity had even come from old friends. Stokes, whose team beat Germany with an extra-time win to secure England’s first major trophy since the men’s side lifted the 1966 World Cup, said...
Michael Schumacher: Former Ferrari boss reveals latest on F1 legend’s condition after regular visits

Michael Schumacher is in “the best of hands” as he continus to recover from his horrific skiing accident, says ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt - who revealed he has seen the German three times a week on some occasions. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has not been seen publicly since suffering a near-fatal brain injury while skiing in December 2013 in Meribel, France.His wife Corinna has insisted on protecting Schumacher’s privacy in the eight-and-a-half years since, with his medical condition shrouded in secrecy as he continues to recover at home in Switzerland.Todt, who has a close relationship with the...
