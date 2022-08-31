Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
Pig Out in the Park is back! Here’s a guide to getting your grub on
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is back in Riverfront Park for the next six days!. There will be 55 food booths, 250 menu items, free live music and much more. If you plan on stopping by, here’s what you can expect to eat, starting with some longtime favorites:
Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
5-year-old’s last request made possible by Spokane Quaranteam
SPOKANE, Wash. — While most five-year-olds are starting school, Ms. E is fighting to come back home. For the past year, she’s been in Houston, battling leukemia. On Wednesday, she and her family got the news that it’s terminal. To get her back home as soon as...
'God bless her': Terminally ill five-year-old girl lands in Spokane to spend her final days at home
SPOKANE, Wash. — A little girl's last wish came true as a jet touched down at Felts Field Friday afternoon. "This whole experience has rocked me to my core. I don't know how else to explain it," Spokane Quaranteam's Rick Clark said. The five-year-old girl we know only as...
Two new Inland Northwest food venues allow diners to explore Indigenous cuisine and culture
Someday the startup of a local Indigenous-owned business, especially one serving Indigenous foods, will be more commonplace (we hope). And someday, it might not be a big deal that there are two such places launching this summer: Pow'Waw Food Truck in North Idaho and Indigenous Eats in Spokane. Both are...
Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Stevens County Woman Reels in Gigantic Fish on Loon Lake in Washington [VIDEO]
It's the true tale of the world-record-breaking fish that didn't get away. I love fishing. I catch and release. But, I've never caught a world-record-breaking monster fish. This was my record, caught on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota in 2020. I loved every minute of it, too. Imagine luring in...
First outpatient treatment provider opens in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene’s first outpatient treatment center is now open. Behavioral Health Group’s opening marks an effort to expand support for those with substance abuse disorders. BHG will offer walk-ins and patients by appointment, and it’ll provide access to all three FDA-approved...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Spokane councilor wants to talk about $24.3M expenditure on homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart doesn’t believe 30 days to come up with a plan to move more than 600 people out of a homeless camp on state land was enough time to address the concerns of residents and government leaders alike. He has...
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
How Well Does Spokane Know Caroline Rhea? 10 Quick Facts
Actress and Comedian Caroline Rhea performs at the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend, so we thought it would be fun to showcase a few facts about her life and career. Duh. She even reprised the character for a couple episodes of the much darker Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Washington State Department of Commerce responds to questions surrounding Quality Inn Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a statement providing additional background on the "Catalyst Project" for the Quality Inn on Sunset Boulevard. According to a press release, the department is aware of questions raised by nearby residents regarding the project. The also said Spokane's...
1,900+ customers' power was restored on the South Hill and Moran Prairie after several hours without power, according to Avista outage map.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers were left without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area last night. According to Avista's outage map, as of 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Avista crews have fixed the issue and power has been restored to the area. At around 5:30...
ISP warns parents of fentanyl pills that look like candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho State Police are warning parents about fentanyl pills that look like colored candy. Police in Coeur d’Alene seized about 50 of the multi-colored pills over the weekend. They are often called “skittles” or “rainbow.” Skittles resemble brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form. The fentanyl seized in Coeur...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
‘Get out now’ evacuations issued in Cusick with 3,500 acre wildfire growing
What started as an estimated 30-acre fire Wednesday night has grown over the last few days, and now evacuations of campgrounds are taking place nearby as the 3,500-acre wildfire in Boulder Mountain in Cusick, Wash. continues to grow. The fire, started by lightning igniting dry brush and now making its...
One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
