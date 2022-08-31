ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Labor Day weekend: Fun events happening in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Plan a fun long weekend with your family and friends and attend the events happening in Spokane for Labor Day weekend. Residents and visitors can attend the annual Pig Out in the Park, the Americans and the Holocaust Gonzaga Library Exhibition, a free concert by the Spokane Symphony, the Tribe of Indians Pow Wow celebration or attend the Labor Day parade in Spirit Lake.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Air quality becoming unhealthy in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– An Air Quality Alert remains in effect on Saturday as air quality levels are approaching the unhealthy range in several communities. Air quality monitors have measured more smoke in the air and a steady drop in air quality since around 4 a.m. Pullman, Moscow,and Sandpoint all reached the ‘Unhealthy’ category before 10 a.m. Saturday. Spokane is seeing consistent air quality in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category while Coeur d’Alene is at ‘Moderate’ and one of the cleanest spots in the region. The L-C Valley is consistently in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range as of 10 a.m. Saturday.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inside the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city’s new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue is set to open on Tuesday. The Guardians Foundation, the organization operating the shelter, is busy getting the facility ready for its grand opening. Here’s what the finished product is supposed to look like: Trent Shelter Layout by News4 Kxly on Scribd Mayor Woodward said this wouldn’t be...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane councilor wants to talk about $24.3M expenditure on homeless

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart doesn’t believe 30 days to come up with a plan to move more than 600 people out of a homeless camp on state land was enough time to address the concerns of residents and government leaders alike. He has...
KHQ Right Now

Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
SPOKANE, WA
102.7 KORD

How Well Does Spokane Know Caroline Rhea? 10 Quick Facts

Actress and Comedian Caroline Rhea performs at the Spokane Comedy Club this weekend, so we thought it would be fun to showcase a few facts about her life and career. Duh. She even reprised the character for a couple episodes of the much darker Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ISP warns parents of fentanyl pills that look like candy

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Idaho State Police are warning parents about fentanyl pills that look like colored candy.  Police in Coeur d’Alene seized about 50 of the multi-colored pills over the weekend. They are often called “skittles” or “rainbow.” Skittles resemble brightly colored candy, while rainbow fentanyl is usually chalky or in powder form.  The fentanyl seized in Coeur...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in car/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spokane Valley Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car says he was traveling east on Alki and proceeded through the intersection after stopping at the stop sign. The motorcycle driver, who was traveling north on Greeenacres, hit the rear passenger side of the car. The driver of the motorcycle...
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

