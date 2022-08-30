SW Minn. State coach Underwood lands back in NSIC after St. Cloud State cut football [Star Tribune]

Read full article on original website
Related
big10central.com
Fargo to Florida: 10 Minnesotans to watch in college football this season [Star Tribune]
Returns for his sixth season as the starting guard of Wyoming's offensive line. Started 33 career games for the Cowboys, who have one of the nation's top rushing offenses. The 6-9 former Lakeville North standout started 10 games at right tackle last season. Ranked as the No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2019 high school class.
Minnesota prep football scores: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Aitkin 34, Crosby-Ironton 0. BELOW: KARE 11's Randy Shaver caught up with new Cretin-Derham Hall football coach Steve Walsh ahead of Thursday night's game against No. 9 Spring Lake Park. Chisholm 44, International Falls 28. Cleveland 20, Wabasha-Kellogg 8. DeLaSalle 30, St. Anthony 12. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton...
Twins' No. 5 prospect Matt Wallner makes St. Paul Saints history
Wallner finished the night 5-for-6 with 6 RBIs.
One Last Minnesota Road Trip Before Summer Ends
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitwinona.com
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
AG Week
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
Weather Outlook for September in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We've turned the calendar to the month of September, but that doesn't mean we are done with our summer-like weather. Of course, the first official day of fall is on September 22nd. The Climate Prediction Center says they are predicting above-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota, and the...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
willmarradio.com
More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN
(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
A look at Holocaust education in Minnesota following Jensen comments on Nazi Germany
Late last month it was revealed that GOP nominee for governor Scott Jensen had drawn comparisons between government public health requirements during the pandemic and the rise of Nazi Germany and the persecution of Jews. The comments were condemned as insensitive and historically inaccurate. Jensen, however, stood by his statements...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 30
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,101 per day. Deaths stayed increased minimally over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,117 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications
For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
Comments / 0