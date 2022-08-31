ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

DEQ air quality advisory in place until Tuesday; temps stay warm

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is now in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, among others, due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Vermont State
Local
Oregon Government
Bend, OR
Business
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Industry
Bend, OR
Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gordon
KTVZ

City of Bend set to celebrate Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18

Each year, the city joins and supports numerous community partners in celebrating Welcoming Week, a series of community-organized events that highlight the principles of inclusion and create communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome. This year’s Welcoming Week theme is #WhereWeBelong, inspiring individual reflection on how and why belonging occurs, and ways to break barriers so that Bend can foster belonging for all.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 4-10

Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate shoulders will be occurring between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Biodiversity#Climate Change#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Central Oregon Landwatch
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Kanani is a fun, funny bulldog mix

Kanani is a 5- to 7-year-old bulldog mix who is known to steal hearts. He's been waiting for a new home at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy