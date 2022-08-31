Read full article on original website
Commercial Matsutake mushroom harvest season opens Tuesday on four national forests
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The 2022 season for commercially harvesting Matsutake mushrooms will open on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests after Labor Day. A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any Matsutake mushroom on national forests that is harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for...
Century-old Mount Emily Shay locomotive set to leave City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The Mount Emily Shay was manufactured at the Lima Locomotive Works in Ohio in...
Deschutes, Lane County rescuers come to aid of Minnesota pair who got lost twice hiking near South Sister
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members came to the aid of two Minnesota residents who got lost twice while hiking near the South Sisters Climbers Trail in Lane County, one falling 30 feet and injuring her knee. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday,...
DEQ air quality advisory in place until Tuesday; temps stay warm
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory that is now in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Deschutes and Wallowa counties, among others, due to smoke from multiple wildfires, including the Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. DEQ expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in...
Aggressive air, ground attack stops 204-acre Cowboy Fire in Juniper Canyon; all evacuation levels dropped
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An aggressive air and ground assault, including well over a dozen retardant drops, stopped a more than 200-acre wildfire that broke out late Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, and all evacuation notices were lifted Saturday morning. The Cowboy Fire that broke out...
New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville tops 40 acres; air, ground attack underway
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews worked on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 40-plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830, later named the...
Crews make ‘significant headway’ to stop Juniper Canyon wildfire that prompted evacuations
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A ground and air attack by numerous fire crews was making good headway Friday evening on stopping a new wildfire that raced through about 60 acres of brush and grass in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, prompting evacuations and call-out of a structure-protection task force.
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
City of Bend set to celebrate Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18
Each year, the city joins and supports numerous community partners in celebrating Welcoming Week, a series of community-organized events that highlight the principles of inclusion and create communities that prosper because everyone feels welcome. This year’s Welcoming Week theme is #WhereWeBelong, inspiring individual reflection on how and why belonging occurs, and ways to break barriers so that Bend can foster belonging for all.
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 4-10
Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate shoulders will be occurring between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road. Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
The Big Playback 9/2 Pt. 1: Mtn. View and Redmond start season at home, with different results
Kickoff of another season of The Big Playback, with your host Noah Chast! First up: Mountain View's comeback falls just short, while Redmond dominates for an impressive win. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
St. Vincent’s Place, Bend homeless village, expects to open soon after months of delays
Furry Friends: Kanani is a fun, funny bulldog mix
Kanani is a 5- to 7-year-old bulldog mix who is known to steal hearts. He's been waiting for a new home at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Big Playback 9/2 Pt. 2: Redmond girls soccer takes down Sisters in a defensive battle
As part of an all new segment, Noah's New Sport of the Week, we highlighted Redmond girls soccer beating Sisters 1-0 on a late fourth quarter goal. Meanwhile, Caldera girls soccer is off to an impressive 2-0 start.
