Cubs take road slide into matchup against the Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs (55-75, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a four-game road slide.

Toronto has gone 38-28 at home and 70-58 overall. The Blue Jays are 45-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 55-75 overall and 27-37 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .269 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-44 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 8-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.