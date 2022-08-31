ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs take road slide into matchup against the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chicago Cubs (55-75, third in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-58, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a four-game road slide.

Toronto has gone 38-28 at home and 70-58 overall. The Blue Jays are 45-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago is 55-75 overall and 27-37 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .269 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-44 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .276 for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 8-for-38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season. “I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.” Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy